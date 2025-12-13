James Delingpole

Alex Kriel

James Delingpole
Dec 13, 2025
War Pigs. Alex Kriel talks to James about the rich and powerful organisations - the think tanks, their mouthpieces and their billionaire funders - who are pushing inexorably to war with Russia whether we like it or not.

https://thinkingcoalition.org

