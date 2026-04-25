Alex Kriel (founder of the Thinking Coalition) joins James for another sharp and gloriously unorthodox chinwag, cutting through “the science,” questionable funding networks, unsustainable debt and the steady dismantling of England’s public school system. They also turn to the Israel-Iran war, what it means for oil prices and global restrictions and why so much of what passes for public policy seems designed to deepen dependency rather than protect freedom. As ever, Alex follows the money and the motives behind it. Support Alex at thinkingcoalition.com
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The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
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