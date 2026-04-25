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Alex Kriel

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James Delingpole
Apr 25, 2026
∙ Paid

Alex Kriel (founder of the Thinking Coalition) joins James for another sharp and gloriously unorthodox chinwag, cutting through “the science,” questionable funding networks, unsustainable debt and the steady dismantling of England’s public school system. They also turn to the Israel-Iran war, what it means for oil prices and global restrictions and why so much of what passes for public policy seems designed to deepen dependency rather than protect freedom. As ever, Alex follows the money and the motives behind it. Support Alex at thinkingcoalition.com

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