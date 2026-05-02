James Delingpole

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole

Bob Moran

James Delingpole's avatar
James Delingpole
May 02, 2026
∙ Paid

James checks in with his good friend, the brilliantly talented cartoonist Bob Moran, for another characteristically unfiltered catch-up. From the absurdities of clown world to the deeper currents driving his increasingly fearless work, (Mystery) Bob reflects on where he’s at — creatively, personally, and culturally - with plenty of mischief, candour, an…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 James Delingpole · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture