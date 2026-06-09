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Charles Malet

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James Delingpole
Jun 09, 2026
∙ Paid

In this uncharacteristically - and completely accidentally - topical podcast James finds himself talking to former Army and Police officer Charles Malet of UK Column. They chat animatedly but amiably about the issue of the hour “How can you tell who is and isn’t Controlled Opposition”, especially as it relates to l’Affaire UK Column. But first James has…

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