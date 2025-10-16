People get very upset when you tell them Charlie Kirk isn’t dead. They get even more upset when you put ‘Charlie Kirk’ in inverted commas, the implication being that he was never a real person like you or me but just another of our Dark Overlords’ creative fictions, a so-called ‘lifetime actor', selected and groomed for a particular role, to be dispensed with as required.

But I don’t say such things in order to upset people. I say them because, to the best of my understanding, they are true.

There are lots of reasons why I don’t believe ‘Charlie Kirk’ is dead, why I think his ‘assassination’ was staged, and why I think the official conspiracy narrative about him being bumped off by Mossad is as fake as the official mainstream narrative about him being taken out by an LGBT plus activist. Most of them are covered in my latest podcast with Ole Dammegård, probably the world’s greatest expert in false flag psyops.





Here are some of them.

The heavy calibre bullet that supposedly killed Kirk would have taken his head clean off rather than merely causing a spurt of blood which somehow failed to stain his t-shirt and which mysteriously produced no exit wound. The crowd of ‘students’ who witnessed the shooting did not behave at all as people generally do when under attack from unidentified - and totally unexpected - gunmen. They did not panic or dive for cover. Nor, mysteriously in an age when everyone uses their cellphones all the time, did any of them film the event, so that the only visual evidence we have comes from unidentified official sources. The behaviour of Kirk’s security team was similarly mystifying. Not only did they fail to cover him physically after the first shot, but they also failed to form a defensive cordon about what could potentially have been multiple shooters. Then, against all protocol, they bundled the ‘wounded’ Kirk through the crowds and away into an unmarked vehicle. Where was the local autopsy as Utah state law requires? The campus on which Charlie Kirk - Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah - has strong connections with both Freemasonry and the intelligence services; perfect territory for a psyop imbued with occult ritual. The mainstream media story about the official suspect Tyler Robinson is clearly nonsense. For example, the Mauser hunting rifle that he used would have been impossible to strip down in the time claimed by the police. As for the unfired rounds found near the rifle, on which were engraved phrase like “If you read this you are gay LMAO'“ - these sound about as credible as the hijacker’s passport found amid the embers of Twin Towers. The press conference given by FBI chief Kash Patel abounded with freemasonic code, designed to go right over the heads of the profane but to signal to the initiated the nature of the operation. It took almost 40 - no wait, 33 hours - before the suspect was apprehended. Patel later uttered the bizarre phrase “See you in Valhalla.” Valhalla is near the Goat Island marine reserve in New Zealand, an image of which was found on the alleged suspect’s computer. The ‘assassination’ was prefigured in Snake Eyes, a 1998 movie starring Nicolas Cage, in which a US politician called Charles Kirkland is shot in the neck during a boxing match featuring a boxer surnamed Tyler (also the first name of Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin). In freemasonry, a Tyler is the senior mason whose job is to guard the entrance to the Lodge Room and maintain secrecy. And don’t get me started on the antics - at the coffin, at the memorial service, at various press conferences - of Charlie Kirk’s supposed widow, Erika.

My list of reasons for doubting both the official narrative and the official conspiracy narrative on Charlie Kirk is by no means exhaustive, nor is it meant to be. For more detail on all this, I recommend first my chat with Dammegård, and, should your appetite prove insatiable, his website www.lightonconspiracies.com. All I’m trying to indicate, at this point, is that my scepticism about Charlie Kirk is not some edgy position I’ve adopted in order to win over more crazies but one grounded in evidence and common sense.

In fact, I’d say that the fakery surrounding the grand finale of the Charlie Kirk Show has been so blatant at times that it has felt like the people behind it actually want us to see that it’s fake. They’re mocking us.

To the people already annoyed by my claim that ‘Charlie Kirk’ isn’t dead this will be even more annoying still. What it implies, essentially, is that not only have they been hoodwinked by a psyop but they have been hoodwinked by a psyop so blatant and shameless that only an idiot could have been taken in by it.

Look, I apologise for any offence caused here. But please don’t shoot the messenger. If you are cross with me for pointing out that Charlie Kirk isn’t dead - oh, and that he probably isn’t even a Christian, either, despite what he kept telling us - it’s not me you should blame but the people running the world.

They, after all, are the ones responsible for making a fool of you. They’re the ones who hate you so much they refer to you as ‘cattle’ or ‘useless eaters’ or ‘the profane’, who want to kill, enslave, poison and immiserate you, and who gain their power over you by exploiting your innocence and fundamental decency and willingness to think the best of people.

And you know this. Well you certainly ought to know this if you’re spent any time reading my stuff or listening to my podcasts. It’s not as if my messaging is inconsistent on this score. In fact, I’m more in danger of sounding like a stuck record the way I bang on again and again about the kind of people who really run the world, whom they serve (Satan, obvs) and how they achieve it.

Deception is their primary weapon - inspired, of course, by the great deceiver himself, the Prince of Lies.

It’s hardly my fault, is it, that Charlie Kirk turned out to be yet another of their tricks?



