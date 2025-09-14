



Some years ago, when I was still barely on the cusp of Awakeness, I launched a Telegram chat group. Soon it had attracted an eclectic group of characters, many like me only at the beginning of their heroic journey, but one or two who had been down the rabbit hole for quite some time.

One of the latter commented under the pseudonym “Sunshineandlight”, an ironic choice as we soon began to notice because her posts were almost unrelievedly dark and pessimistic. But not in an unpleasant way. She could be spikey, yes, but I don’t recall her being aggressive or rude. Her style was more one of wearied cynicism. “Don’t you people realise that EVERYTHING is a psyop?” was the general tenor of her musings.

“Sunshineandlight” was an energetic, pixie-like woman who lived in Spain. I discovered this when she flew over specially to attend one of my early podcast live events. She wanted to vet me, she said: to see if I was for real or just another imposter. Apparently, I passed her test, which pleased me because I liked her and she seemed to me to have integrity and authenticity, even if some of her observations did strike me as a bit out-there.

I remember on one occasion her drawing my attention to a Miles Mathis post questioning the bona fides of CS Lewis. This struck me at first as completely bonkers: about the most comically paranoid inversion of the truth it would be possible to imagine. I was reaching just now for an analogy to describe how absurd it was and - piquantly and revealingly I think you’ll agree - the first thing that came to mind was one from my programmed Normie days. “It would be like suggesting Mother Teresa was a Satanist”, I almost said, before I remembered: “Er, hang on…”

Anyway, in the case of CS Lewis, I thought it really was ridiculous. Surely everyone knew that his Mere Christianity lectures were a masterpiece of Christian apologetics; that the The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe had, for generations, inspired children to find God through the medium of a wondrous talking lion; that That Hideous Strength offered one of the most persuasive accounts in literature of how evil operates on ambitious types desperate to join the “Inner Circle.” Also, damn it, Lewis was an Old Boy of my school Malvern (though a few years earlier than me and apparently he loathed it). No way could such a paragon of moral insight be a secret agent of the dark side!

My current position on CS Lewis - all my positions are subject to alteration because I don’t yet pretend to know everything - is that I’m agnostic. I feel the same towards Miles Mathis, whom I suspect not to be a real individual but a disinformation committee with Intelligence connections. But just because Miles Mathis (MM - there’s a clue) - is probably a spook (or spooks) doesn’t mean that there aren’t one or two gold nuggets to be found amid the bullion dross of his genealogy-heavy screeds. And so it is with his/their piece on Lewis.

https://mileswmathis.com/blarnia.pdf

Here’s one of MM’s observations that I found quite funny:

Despite the Aslan sacrifice scene and the appearance of Santa Claus, the books are otherwise stridently pagan, violent, and anti-Christian. Even the Santa Claus scene is doubly odd, since Santa gives the children weapons. I would expect Christians to be boycotting the movies as they did the Harry Potter movies, and for the same basic reasons. Not only do the books and films contain a lot of witchcraft, they contain satyrs and dryads and minotaurs. They contain animal worship. They contain the elevation of children over adults. They contain the glorification of war. Christians don't normally find these things entertaining. Christians boycotted Jesus Christ Superstar back in the 1970s: do you really think they would promote Jesus being replaced by a furry beast in the 2000s?

It’s funny because it’s true. You might decide after reading MM’s rambling, characteristically hit-and-miss takedown that you’re still very much Team Lewis. But there is enough in there, at the very least, to make you scratch your chin and go: “Hmm…”

Here’s another piece you might want to consider, by Veronica Swift.

C.S. Lewis is named by John Todd, ex-Illuminati member, as a member of the Golden Dawn, also known as the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, the Order of the Golden Dawn, or the Ordo Templi Orientis. The occult has a tendency to name, re-name and nickname their organizations, probably to cause confusion amongst non-members. John Todd also names J.R.R. Tolkien as a member of the Golden Dawn, which was the 2nd individual James asked me about that I knew had been named as a Luciferian, but wasn’t quite sure who had named him as I thought back during the taping. When I went to my database to see what I could find, I was surprised at the depth of both Tolkien and Lewis’ involvement in the deep occult.

Again, you may decide after reading Swift’s essay - which is more by way of a ‘quick response to a podcast I’ve just recorded’ piece than one of her more heavily researched numbers - that you still think CS Lewis and his Oxford drinking buddy JRR Tolkien were absolute, out-and-out, cast-iron, copper-bottomed Goodies, totally on our side no question. That of course is your prerogative and I really don’t blame you for clinging to this life raft of hope. I too would dearly love to believe this to be true because, like Tolkien and Lewis, I’m a Christian, an Oxford English Language and Literature graduate, I drank in the same pubs they drank in (eg The Eagle and Child aka ‘The Vulture and Foetus’), I got quite into Anglo-Saxon, I often cite Mere Christianity when trying to prove the existence of God and I do like the idea of being able to shoot arrows as quickly as Legolas does and I didn’t half use to fancy Arwen.

What I don’t think is your prerogative - sorry, I really just don’t, for reasons I hope I’m going to make clear - is for you to shit all over anyone who advances a theory which threatens to knock CS Lewis and/or JRR Tolkien off the pedestal you’ve erected for them in your imagination.

Or, for that matter, the pedestal you’ve erected in your imagination for the late - at least, the allegedly late - Charlie Kirk.

Don’t all pile in on me at once. But I have my doubts about many aspects of the Official Narrative (TM) on Charlie Kirk: that he was assassinated for his outspoken right-wing Christian views by a mysterious gunman who left his calling card (as snipers always do because they love giving clues) by carving his Transgender symbols onto the butt of his rifle. [*Update: by a bright but misguided loner kid handed over to the authorities by his sheriff dad].

And also about the Official Conspiracy Narrative (TM): that of course it was the Israelis really, Mossad probably, because Kirk had made the mistake of defying his former backers by speaking The Truth about Israel/Gaza.

I’m not saying I know for certain what really happened. (Who does, unless they were involved in the planning?). But right now, in the absence of further information, I’m very much of the Miri AF persuasion that Yes. This was another psyop.

Read Miri’s take here.

And if nothing else, give her credit for her huge balls. Unlike a lot of ‘edgy’ commentators, Miri doesn’t hang about before piling in with her ‘insensitive’ opinion. She’s not afraid to be hated - and be spat on with phrases like “while the body’s still warm” - in the cause of being right.

Is it a real assassination? I find this highly unlikely, for the same reasons I have outlined many times regarding various other high-profile "shootings" and "terror attacks", i.e., real events by their very nature are outside of the control of the ruling classes. They cannot wield complete control over a narrative they are not scripting, including and especially how the bereaved loved ones of the victims will react. They need the loved ones to not only agree to speak to the media (many genuine victims of bereavement would refuse), but to do so in "the right way" and say all "the right things" to order that the desired agendas of the assassination are properly promoted (in this instance, one key agenda item could well be increased support for the death penalty - not just in the USA, but here too).

Note that Miri’s scepticism towards the official narratives on Kirk (and much else besides) is driven mainly by pattern recognition. Mine too.

I’ve written about the importance of pattern recognition before. For example, in an essay I wrote in the aftermath of the October 7 Israel/Gaza incident.

Israel/Gaza: Ignore The Distracting Details. Focus on the Bigger Picture James Delingpole · October 29, 2023 Today I’m going to give you the definitive version of what really happened during the Hamas incursion into Israel. As usual, I shall be providing lavish footnotes and copious hyperlinks to relevant web pages, plus lots of insights supplied to me by high-placed sources within the intelligence, military and political community. Read full story

Once you’ve looked into a few conspiracy theories - and worked out that they are all conspiracy fact - you start to realise that the people behind these events have what poker players call a ‘tell’ and what serial killers call their ‘naked disembowelled corpses arranged in a circle, their heads decorated with stag antlers and their genitalia with deadly nightshade pattern.’ That is, once you’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all because these ‘events’ all to a greater or lesser degree, evince the same motivation, modus operandi, and psychopathology.

This is why Miri AF didn’t have to wait days and days for all the ‘evidence’ to emerge on Charlie Kirk. She had all the evidence she needed in the form of historical precedent. They - the shadowy forces that run the world and do so mainly by deception - use the same techniques over and over again because these techniques work. And they’re not going to stop using these techniques just because one or two pesky noticers have started noticing them. Instead, what they’re going to do is discredit the noticers, secure in the knowledge that the majority of people will turn against those noticers in order to give themselves permission to go on falling for the same old tricks again and again.

What the perpetrators of these deceptions really want is you to focus on the detail. They want you to be nauseated by the horror of the blood spurting from the victim’s neck. They want you to be moved by the video the widow put up on the internet (as you do when your husband has just been killed) of herself kissing his dead hands in his coffin; and by the remarkably calm and articulate speech to the nation, eye make-up incredibly intact throughout, she managed somehow to deliver later. They want you speculating, feverishly, on the snippets of new information drip fed by the totally trustworthy media and by the no less trustworthy internet.

The sensory rush of information, misinformation, disinformation, speculation and rumour is all part of the plan. They want everyone to become an instant expert so that they start bickering with all the other instant experts about whether, say, it was a transgender activist or a Mossad hitman. The more they can get everyone focused on what didn’t happen, the less likely it is that anyone will wake up to what did probably happen, viz: the whole incident was staged.

A key part of this process is to get the public so emotionally invested in the story that they identify personally with the ‘victim.’ So, people who’d never even heard of Charlie Kirk suddenly start hailing him as a paragon of courage, integrity and insight whose loss is an international tragedy. They speculate on how the widow and her two beautiful children are going to cope and agonise about their future possibly more than they agonise about similar trials faced by people they actually know. They brandish Kirk’s fervent Christianity as a weapon against anyone who doubts the official narrative: “You think a devout Christian would fake his own death???” etc.

This worked up, collective hysteria doubles as a very handy weapon to put down naysayers. If you question the official narrative about Charlie Kirk’s death, especially in the immediate aftermath - ‘Too soon!’ - you are not being judiciously sceptical. No, you are being heartless, insensitive, and probably mad. You are actually denying the integrity of the most fervent, God-fearing Christian that ever died for Jesus. You are cruelly mocking the agonies of the lovely widow and did I mention her cute orphaned children? You are one of those crazies who sees conspiracies in everything. You have failed to realise that though, sure, sometimes conspiracy incidents may have happened in the past, this one isn’t one of them because just look at the spurting blood, look at this speech where Charlie Kirk stands up for Christianity, think of those orphaned children.

But this is exactly it. This is how They roll, the deceivers who run the world, by taking advantage not just of our gullibility but also of our empathy.

The only way to avoid being taken in by these relentless deceptions is to take a step back. And the best way to achieve this is always to keep your eyes on the bigger picture and never to allow them to be distracted by the conjuror’s prestidigitation.

This rule applies across the board - to issues as seemingly diverse as the ‘assassination’ of Charlie Kirk and the question of whether CS Lewis and JRR Tolkien were in fact secretly working for the dark side.

You’re unlikely to find your answers by burying yourself in the detail because that’s where They want you - lost in the thickets.

Suppose CS Lewis and JRR Tolkien were closet Luciferians and likely, especially in Lewis’s case, working for the Intelligence services. Do you think they would have left lots of evidence of this behind for their future biographers? Do you think during their lifetimes they wouldn’t have taken enormous pains to keep their double identities secret? Do you know how occultism and secret societies work? Try looking up the meaning of the word ‘occult’, sometime.

And if you still need persuading that Lewis and Tolkien weren’t quite what you imagine them to have been, consider this follow-up piece by Veronica Swift. The linked article (mainly on Lewis) by New Ager turned Christian Jeremy James is particularly insightful.

Ditto Charlie Kirk.

[Miles Matthis is well worth a read on this subject. Kirk’s origins story just doesn’t add up https://mileswmathis.com/kirk.pdf]

Suppose Kirk really was a ‘lifetime actor’: someone selected at a young age for a particular role, his career development scripted for a particular purpose, and his sudden departure planned years in advance. Do you not think enormous efforts and resources would have been put into building up this “legend”, as agents’ official cover stories are known? Do you not think if part of his cover was to be a ‘Christian’, he’d talk Christianity as fervently and informedly as any Christian has before or since?

Yes, I could be wrong in my suspicions. As I say, I don’t know everything about everything, yet.

But “I could be wrong” is certainly not a phrase I’ve been hearing from the ‘Charlie Kirk was definitely assassinated’ camp. Nor from the ‘CS Lewis and JRR Tolkien were White Knight Christian heroes’ camp.

What I’d like to ask all those people who are so sure of their convictions that they feel they have a right to pour venom-laced indignation on those who disagree with them is: how, in a world where deception is the norm, can you be so certain?