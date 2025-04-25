We’ve just passed the fourth anniversary of a piece I wrote entitled “Why Chemtrails Are My Favourite Conspiracy Theory.” Four years! How time flies when you are a batshit crazy, tinfoil hatted, ever-deeper-down-the-rabbit-hole loon!
I’ve just re-read the piece and I think it stands up quite well. At least I don’t say anything embarrassing like “Chemtrails are my favourite conspiracy theory because they are so demonstrably, ludicrously absurd.” Rather, I manage to have my cake and eat by saying that even though I haven’t yet made up my mind about chemtrails that I really want to believe them because it’s a ‘conspiracy theory’ that ‘pisses off so many people.’
Since then, you won’t be surprised to hear, my position on chemtrails has become rather less nuanced. Of course they are real - and so very obviously so that I’m amazed that as recently as April 2020 I ever had any doubts.
But I suppose, in defence of the more recently-Awake person I then was, I wanted to be sure of my subject before committing myself to a conclusion. This isn’t like me. I’m generally more of a gut-feeling, shoot-first-ask-questions-later conspiracy theorist than the kind of autist who has to dot all the is, cross all the ts and get affidavits signed in triplicate from a dozen accredited experts before making up his mind.
In the case of chemtrails, though, I think I must have recognised that this was too important a subject to be given my usual wing-and-a-prayer treatment. If chemtrails were real, then I needed to know not just why they were real, but how they were real, what they were made of, who - at least roughly - was behind them, how they were distributed, what was their purpose, and so on and on.
Now, thanks mainly to my latest wide-ranging and mind-blowing conversation with Matt Landman, though bolstered by information I have absorbed from other podcasts, I’m more sure of my ground.
Here are my rough conclusions: