We’ve just passed the fourth anniversary of a piece I wrote entitled “Why Chemtrails Are My Favourite Conspiracy Theory.” Four years! How time flies when you are a batshit crazy, tinfoil hatted, ever-deeper-down-the-rabbit-hole loon!

Chemtrails - My Favourite 'Conspiracy Theory' James Delingpole · April 12, 2022 In my podcast with Jerm Warfare this week we talk about our favourite ‘conspiracy theories’. Mine varies from day to day. I like Antarctica - home of ancient civilisations and hidden lairs accessible by submarine - because it feels more entertaining, like something out of a Mark Millar graphic novel, than scary. I like JFK because it’s the granddaddy of… Read full story

I’ve just re-read the piece and I think it stands up quite well. At least I don’t say anything embarrassing like “Chemtrails are my favourite conspiracy theory because they are so demonstrably, ludicrously absurd.” Rather, I manage to have my cake and eat by saying that even though I haven’t yet made up my mind about chemtrails that I really want to believe them because it’s a ‘conspiracy theory’ that ‘pisses off so many people.’

Since then, you won’t be surprised to hear, my position on chemtrails has become rather less nuanced. Of course they are real - and so very obviously so that I’m amazed that as recently as April 2020 I ever had any doubts.

But I suppose, in defence of the more recently-Awake person I then was, I wanted to be sure of my subject before committing myself to a conclusion. This isn’t like me. I’m generally more of a gut-feeling, shoot-first-ask-questions-later conspiracy theorist than the kind of autist who has to dot all the is, cross all the ts and get affidavits signed in triplicate from a dozen accredited experts before making up his mind.

In the case of chemtrails, though, I think I must have recognised that this was too important a subject to be given my usual wing-and-a-prayer treatment. If chemtrails were real, then I needed to know not just why they were real, but how they were real, what they were made of, who - at least roughly - was behind them, how they were distributed, what was their purpose, and so on and on.





Matt Landman James Delingpole · Apr 25 Matt Landman is an independent journalist and activist known for his work exposing geoengineering and chemtrail programs, and for producing the documentary Frankenskies. Read full story

Now, thanks mainly to my latest wide-ranging and mind-blowing conversation with Matt Landman, though bolstered by information I have absorbed from other podcasts, I’m more sure of my ground.

Here are my rough conclusions: