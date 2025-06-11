James Delingpole

Karen
4h

As an actual farmer it looked faked to me from the beginning. A designed ridicule of farmers.

Deenzy
3h

There was an astonishing disclosure in the latest season when Clarkson was told that the local abattoir (and lots of others) was closing down due to the crazy bureaucracy being inflicted on it so they had to transport the livestock miles away at great expense. A truther’s immediate thought to this news was, well that’s obviously been done on purpose as another nail in the coffin of farming but Jezza said sweet FA about it. It garnered no scepticism whatsoever and we know exactly why as your piece brilliantly lays out

