James Delingpole

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Dick Delingpole

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James Delingpole
Jun 27, 2026
∙ Paid

James talks with his brother, Dick, following their father's funeral earlier this week. They reflect on family, the delights of Malvern, the merits of a proper spread, and the joys of air conditioning, before looking ahead to James's live birthday show this August.

Tickets for James's Big Birthday Bash 2026 (starring John Waters) are now available for s…

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