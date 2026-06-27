James talks with his brother, Dick, following their father's funeral earlier this week. They reflect on family, the delights of Malvern, the merits of a proper spread, and the joys of air conditioning, before looking ahead to James's live birthday show this August.
Tickets for James's Big Birthday Bash 2026 (starring John Waters) are now available for s…
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Dick Delingpole
Jun 27, 2026
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James talks with his brother, Dick, following their father's funeral earlier this week. They reflect on family, the delights of Malvern, the merits of a proper spread, and the joys of air conditioning, before looking ahead to James's live birthday show this August.
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
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