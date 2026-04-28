James and Dick reunite for a wag of chins, veering from the grand theatre of Artemis II and the ever-enthralling space narrative to James’s painfully broken finger, the unexpected horrors of his Easter service, Dick’s deeply personal journey into Christian Orthodoxy, and the ever-present menace of smug bicyclists in Lycra.
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Dick Delingpole
Apr 28, 2026
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James and Dick reunite for a wag of chins, veering from the grand theatre of Artemis II and the ever-enthralling space narrative to James’s painfully broken finger, the unexpected horrors of his Easter service, Dick’s deeply personal journey into Christian Orthodoxy, and the ever-present menace of smug bicyclists in Lycra.
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
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