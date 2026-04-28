James Delingpole

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Dick Delingpole

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James Delingpole
Apr 28, 2026
∙ Paid

James and Dick reunite for a wag of chins, veering from the grand theatre of Artemis II and the ever-enthralling space narrative to James’s painfully broken finger, the unexpected horrors of his Easter service, Dick’s deeply personal journey into Christian Orthodoxy, and the ever-present menace of smug bicyclists in Lycra.

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