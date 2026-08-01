I only couched it as a question in order to evade libel tourism.

Can you imagine how galling it would be if one of the most loathsome, punchable faces on the planet, with the blood of millions on his (possibly) adrenochrome-stained talons, flew over to England on a private jet probably belonging to the kind of people who were regulars on Epstein island, and took me to the cleaners in the notoriously tyrant-friendly English libel courts just because I had forgotten to stress that it’s not 100 per cent certain that he killed the lead singer of Queen, but only a reasonable likelihood?

Anyway, while we’re there, I wonder whether it’s not also possible that Anthony Fauci may have been responsible for the deaths of tennis player Arthur Ashe, famously heterosexual movie star Rock Hudson, rapper Eazy-E, pretend psycho murderer Anthony Perkins, Australian swimming trunk decorator Keith Haring and restrained, austere and quietly macho pianist Liberace, and loads of other gay and not-gay people besides.

I mean if AIDS was never real - and it wasn’t; and if the repurposed, insta-kill, failed-cancer-cure death drug AZT was what really finished off all those supposed AIDS victims - and it was; and if Anthony Fauci was not only the charlatan behind the whole AIDS lie but also the fraudster who promoted AZT as the cure - and he was - then surely it isn’t a huge stretch to argue that it was he (and not an innocent, probably never-even-existed ‘virus’ called HIV) that wiped out all those celebrities?

Does this get me off the hook, libel lawyers? I jolly well hope so.

Anyway, if I’ve got it wrong the person who really should be sued here is not me but RF Kennedy Jr. He was the one that wrote the book exposing all this information, The Real Anthony Fauci.

I remember reading it - or rather wading through it: it was a doorstopper of a behemoth and it really needed an editor - when it came out in late 2021 and thinking: “Wow! This stuff is DYNAMITE! And so well-sourced and lavishly referenced! No way is the slimy quack going to escape justice this time. Not when he’s got the dogged, brave and tenacious RFK Jr on his case! Not if ever Donald Trump gets back into office and discovers just how badly he was misled about Covid and the vaccines…"

As perhaps you can tell I was a bit more innocent in those days. I still believed that there were plucky White Hats out there - people like RFK Jr who were of the Establishment but not necessarily with the Establishment - who might yet save the day with the Sword of Truth and Justice.

But that was five years ago. Since then the scales have fallen from my eyes, somewhat, as I suspect they have for most of you.

Which is why I find myself a bit puzzled to read all the outraged reactions on social media, from the Awake and Unawake alike, to the ‘news’ that wicked Dr Fauci has somehow managed to evade all those checks and balances there to protect us all from wrongdoing in public office and that, yet again, the conniving weasel-creature has managed to escape scot free.

I mean, I get it from the brainwashed, who believe the ‘news’ is real. But surely by now people who purport to be Awake ought to know better than this?

Trump, Biden, RFK Jr, Fauci, Rand Paul: they’re all members of the same Big Club that we’re not in. Of course they’re going to protect their own because that’s what members of the Big Club do.

Freddie Mercury was in that Big Club too, as likely were all the other dead AIDS celebrities I mentioned earlier. That doesn’t mean I think he deserved to die, not at all. Bohemian Rhapsody was part of the soundtrack of my youth. And how can one not have a sneaking admiration for a man who threw parties in which dwarfs with silver salvers of cocaine balanced on their heads (did I get this detail right?) munchkinned their way among the throng, offering nasal solace to anyone who fancied a Colombian pick-me-up?

But why reserve our sympathy only for famous dead people whose pop songs we quite liked? If we’re going to rue the costs of AIDS then we should properly feel aggrieved on behalf of EVERYONE who lived through that era, for there was almost no one that this faked-up crisis didn’t affect, in one way or another: everyone from the young singles forced to treat each new sexual encounter as if it were a game of Russian roulette to the manufacturers of and shareholders in the slimming drink suddenly forced into an expensive rebrand to consumers of all culture, both high and low, thereafter obliged whether they liked it or not to worship at the shrine of any creator brandishing their gay credentials - Armistead Maupin, Tony Kushner, Larry Kramer, Keith Haring, Robert Mapplethorpe, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, thence all the way to Russell T Queer As Folk Davies - because now the AIDS crisis was the only game in town and if you didn’t like having erect willies rubbed in your face you were now a vile homophobe.

If anyone thinks I’m being tasteless or insensitive here, I ought to stress that that previous paragraph is not one I would have written had AIDS genuinely been the result of an actual virus which appeared out of nowhere to wipe out the ‘gay community.’ My sarcasm and bitterness derives wholly from my irritation that here was yet another elite psyop which forced on us cultural and behavioural shifts that would never have been necessary if we’d all just said: “No”.

I’m angry not with the people who fell for it but with the people who staged it - the Usual Suspects - in order to mess with our heads, kill a few more of us, and shift our culture in a direction that was useful to them. AIDS, it now seems obvious, was staged to do for homosexuality what the Holocaust did for the Jews. It rendered beyond criticism. People - probably the majority of people in those days, because the programming was far from complete - who felt uncomfortable by what gay men do to one another in bed (and elsewhere) found themselves in a position where they could no longer grumble because harrowing picture of skeletal, once-handsome and fit man, breathing his last in hospital and then having vital new campaigning charity named after him. Suddenly, to have friends who happened to be homosexual was no longer to have a friends who happened to be homosexual but a badge of honour, a statement of virtue. “Some of my best friends are gay!” Get you!

This is not meant, in any way, to make light of the suffering of the poor kids, most of them male and gay, who were persuaded by the prevailing propaganda to take a medical treatment they didn’t need for a disease they didn’t have. And then died as a result.

If that sounds familiar it’s because, with hindsight, as well as being the Gay Holocaust the AIDS scare was also a dry run for the Covid scare. They picked young Fauci to launch the Eighties beta testing model. Then they used old and now even-more-heavily-embedded-in-the-system Fauci to roll out the finished article in the early 2020s.

Note that ‘They’. At no stage was Fauci ever really in charge of anything. He was just a puppet of the Predator Class, as most of the annoying and despicable people whose names we know - Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein, Piers Morgan, etc - are.

I’m not saying that Fauci isn’t hateful. How could anyone, reasonably argue so absurd a proposition? What I’m saying is that hating him is a waste of your energy. Your home got torched - and your hapless pets fried - on the orders of a vicious, unimaginably evil Mafia cartel. But instead of focusing your ire on the cartel, you are getting angry with the dumb kid they somehow cajoled into spilling the gasoline and lighting the match.

This is exactly why They want you to get angry with Fauci. And why, when you do so, you are doing Their work for them. It distracts from the real reason ‘AIDS’ appeared and the real reason ‘Covid’ appeared. Both were just marketing devices for the next round of kill shots.

Like all psyops, the latest pantomime starring Fauci serves a multitude of nefarious purposes, all of them wearisomely familiar because they have been used repeatedly by the Predator Class throughout history to maintain their grip over the mass of humanity.

Disillusionment

We are taught in school, in fiction, in the media, in the movies, in academe that The System is there to protect our interests. We have been brainwashed to imagine that the Authorities, though flawed and occasionally corrupt and incompetent, are essentially well-motivated and responsible. We are assured that there are these things called ‘checks and balances’ to ensure that wrong-doing in public office will eventually be found out and punished.

Then we see someone like Fauci quite literally getting away with murder and our hopes - yet again - are dashed.

Division

The Covid psyop (not unlike its predecessor the AIDS psyop) split us into a number of bickering factions. The virus was a natural mutation which escaped from Wuhan market and may have had something to do with bats or pangolins/the virus was bio-engineered in the labs - aka the official conspiracy theory/the virus was faked/the virus was faked and anyway viruses don’t exist. The vaccines were safe and effective and saved millions of lives/the vaccines were rushed and though quite effective nevertheless killed and injured some unlucky people because of insufficiently rigorous protocols/the vaccines were never meant to work because acting as kill shots was always their real purpose. etc.

Misinformation/disinformation

Suddenly even those of us with non-medical backgrounds became an instant expert on cytokine storms and spike proteins and lipid nanoparticles. Get people focused on the irrelevant details and they ignore the bigger picture: there was no medical justification for those ‘vaccines’. They were a weapon of war created and promoted by the Predator Class to be used against us. That was always their primary purpose.

If you still have any doubts about this, I recommend you read the work of Katherine Watt. This podcast I recorded with her three years ago is a useful primer. Watt has since retired from the game but her research lives on: essentially since at least the Second World War, US Congress has passed legislation making it easier and easier for Big Pharma to kill us with impunity. Vaccination is, quite literally, a military operation against the people.

Then, for confirmation, read the work of Sasha Latypova. Sasha too has nailed it.

She’s good on the specifics of the Covid scam. And equally strong on the true purpose of vaccines generally. They are not there to help you in any way. We discuss this on several of the podcasts we have recorded together, such as this one.

Energy Harvesting

This is probably the hardest thing for most people to grasp because we have been raised in a culture which has taught us to scorn the supernatural and reject the spiritual. So the idea that every time you hate Anthony Fauci - or Piers Morgan; or both - you are feeding the demons that prey on negative emotions might sound implausible.

But it’s true. That’s why I occasionally write pieces with titles like Don’t Feed The Demons.

Don't Feed The Demons! James Delingpole · Jun 19 The other day someone wrote something infuriating on the internet which required an angry rebuttal. This happens to me quite a lot, as I suspect it does to you. I had many pressing things to do that morning which demanded my attention - a tribute to write for the Read full story

As I say in the piece I find it very hard to take my own advice. But that’s the nature of the Fallen World we live in. It is, among other things, a massive energy harvesting operation in which demonic forces continuously egg us on to get cross about stuff because then they get to eat. Of course it’s tempting because THEY make it tempting.

One of the people I find particularly hard to avoid hating is the aforementioned Piers Morgan. But that is because he is so brilliant at his job, which is to goad us, bait us, mislead us and be generally smug and loathsome. It’s worth remembering this next time you’re tempted to post something on Twitter pointing out, say, his outrageous inconsistencies over Covid. You might think you are chastising him but actually you are giving him a pat on the back.

What I find helpful is to remember that Officially Designated Hate Figures like Morgan and Anthony Fauci are not ‘real’ in any meaningful sense of the word. They have no inner life, no hinterland and certainly no conscience or soul. Rather they are comedy villains - evil ones, certainly, but not ones worth getting worked up about. Think of them, if you like, as characters like the naughty crocodile in Punch & Judy shows who comes to steal the sausages. Yes, he IS a very naughty crocodile. But he’s still only a puppet.