James Delingpole

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Don't drink the Kool-Aid's avatar
Don't drink the Kool-Aid
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James, when you wrote, "... I mean if AIDS was never real - and it wasn’t; and if the repurposed, insta-kill, failed-cancer-cure death drug AZT was what really finished off all those supposed AIDS victims - and it was," you are reinforcing the common yet FALSE view that AZT is the true killer. Let me explain the TIMELINE about which you seem unaware, and have overlooked:

Regarding the experimental Hep B vaccine campaign as the cause of "A.I.D.S." in the United States (and then later in the whole world), the key is the TIME relationship between (1) the experimental shots in 1979, (2) followed immediately by the massive die-off from "AIDS" starting in 1980, and then followed YEARS later by (3) the oft-blamed "red herring" of AZT prescriptions beginning in approx 1984-85.

99% of discussions of the origins of "A.I.D.S." blame the mass die-off of gay men in America on either (a) the behavior of promiscuous gay men, and/or (b) poisoning with overdoses of AZT. The same 99% of "A.I.D.S." researchers/journos do not wish to spotlight the elephant in the room, which is the experimental Hep B vaccine campaign using exclusively promiscuous gay men as lab rats in half a dozen or so very large U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and a few more. The topic makes them extremely uncomfortable, so the vast majority will never mention the topic! (James, you also seem to have missed the import of these experimental shots.) The "castle keep" strategy with "AIDS"/"HIV" = one must NEVER blame the experimental Hep B vaccine programs (sponsored by N.I.H.).

Gay behavior? To deflect blame from the vaccines, many researchers/journos in "Tier-1" and "Tier-2" will try to blame (a) the [unhealthy] behavior of promiscuous gay men. ["castle keep" strategy = blame anything but the vaccines.] This is not persuasive, because the behavior of gay men did NOT suddenly change in 1979. Behavior was the same in 1979 as it was in the decade of the 1970s before the experimental shots, with many gay men druggin' and drinkin' and screwin' around with multiple partners, while many other gay men did not do these things. Therefore one cannot blame cases of "AIDS" on a change in behavior, drug use, poppers, or overuse of antibiotics.

AZT/Retrovir/zidovudine/azidothymidine? To deflect blame away from the vaccines, many other researchers/journos in "Tier-1" and "Tier-2" will say that the mass die-off of gay men was due to (b) poisoning them with massive amounts of AZT ["castle keep" strategy = blame anything but the vaccines]. This is also not persuasive, because AZT/Retrovir/zidovudine/azidothymidine (which DID INDEED cause/contribute to numerous "AIDS" deaths *AFTER* 1985) was ***NOT PRESCRIBED until about 1984/1985*** at the earliest [and I quote]:

"In June 1984, Burroughs-Wellcome virologist Marty St. Clair set up a program to discover drugs with the potential to inhibit HIV replication. ... In February 1985, the NCI scientists found that AZT had potent efficacy in vitro.[38][55] Several months later, a phase 1 clinical trial of AZT at the NCI was initiated at the NCI and Duke University.[39][44][64]"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zidovudine#HIV/AIDS_research

Therefore, James, one MUST ASK: What then caused the thousands of "AIDS" deaths in the years from 1980 to 1985? The deaths weren't caused by AZT, as AZT would NOT be available until 1985.

>> What was truly NEW in 1979 was THE SHOTS! The massive die-off began within a matter of MERE MONTHS after the 1978-79 *experimental* Hepatitis B vaccine program, sponsored by N.I.H. in America's cities, which used EXCLUSIVELY promiscuous gay men as its lab rats. Monogamous/celibate volunteers were rejected.

++Within months, the EXACT same demographic (promiscuous gay men in U.S. cities) began dropping dead like flies in 1980.++ The media at the time in 1981 and thereafter NEVER raised the possibility that the experimental Hep B shots might be involved, though the media covered "AIDS" extensively and scared everyone half-to-death. Their refusal to even consider the experimental vaccine was quite suspicious and imo indicative even then of the power of the government to conceal malfeasance/mass murders through control of the Mockingbird media.

A second TIMELINE point: European gays eventually did get sick with AIDS but not at first because they did NOT take the contaminated experimental Hep B shots. The shots were only given to gay men *in the USA.* European gays got sick LATER. << Timing is once again key here. The so-called gay "lifestyle," while not healthy, was NOT the cause of the mass deaths from 1980 to 1984/5. The gay male population was given experimental vaccines just prior to the mass deaths from "AIDS."

Experimental shots were the cause of the mass deaths then in the 1980s, much as experimental "Covid" shots are the cause today in 2021-2025. "Castle keep" strategy = Vaccines are NEVER to be blamed for mass deaths.

“History doesn't repeat itself but it often rhymes.” ~Mark Twain (attributed)

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Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
1d

Yup. Nailed it as always. All the world's a stage....

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