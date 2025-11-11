James Delingpole

Donna Laframboise

Nov 11, 2025
James chats to his Canadian friend, journalist and photographer Donna Laframboise, a veteran of the climate wars, about her latest book Thank You Truckers. It’s a series of very moving interviews with people who took part in the Freedom Convoy protests of January 2022. Don’t write off Canada! They’re not all cucked. Some of them have given their all to …

