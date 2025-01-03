Do you know what it’s like to be the only panellist on a live BBC TV debate show speaking up about Muslim rape gangs? I do and I still shudder at the memory.

It was on a youth programme called - I kid you not - Free Speech and, as you’d expect of the BBC, the panel was stuffed with a representative selection of modern British archetypes: a leftist; a hard leftist; a green; a Muslim; an ultra hard leftist; a radical Muslim; etc. And then, representing the entire spectrum from conservatism to libertarianism, me.

I can’t say my comments went down terribly well with most of the multi-ethnic studio audience. At least one bearded guy near the front, I remember, was wearing a sweatshirt with “I heart Sharia” on it. When I brought up the Muslim rape gangs I might as well have been talking about unicorns because, to judge by the general response - including from the woke presenters - I was describing a purely imaginary problem.

Obviously I knew I wasn’t because I’d spent a long time looking into it and writing articles about it. I’d read the official inquiry reports, the case studies, the investigative journalists, even spoken to some of the witnesses and victims. It was shocking, horrific, inexcusable - the sort of thing that you might imagine would never have been allowed to happen in a ‘civilised’ Western democracy where the rule of law applied.

Essentially, over a period of decades going back at least to the 1980s, loosely organised gangs of mostly Muslim men in towns all over Britain were predating on mostly white and Sikh girls, most of them underaged, and drugging, torturing and raping them, often gang-raping them, again and again and again. And the system allowed these evil predators to get away it, partly because potential whistleblowers were frightened of being called racist, but mainly because the authorities were complicit. The local councils, the police, even the child protection services either turned a blind eye or, sometimes, actively participated in these crimes.

That’s why I wasn’t afraid to poke my head above the parapet on that TV programme. I didn’t care if the BBC wanted to caricature me as a far-right Islamophobe. What mattered was that we stopped turning a blind eye to this behaviour and that, especially, we stopped institutions like the BBC gaslighting the public into believing that the problem wasn’t widespread.

Anyway, a few weeks later, I felt sort of vindicated. I was hurrying down Oxford Street, about to catch the tube home, when a lovely girl standing outside a pub suddenly grabbed me and gave me a hug. “Thank you for speaking up for us!” she said. She was a Sikh girl and she knew all about the rape gangs.

The reason I tell you all this is not to demonstrate how brave and amazing I am. But rather to offset any criticism I might incur from all those readers who think it’s bloody great that everyone, even people in America, even Elon Musk, is finally talking about those evil Muslim rape gangs.

Indeed, Elon has been trolling the subject on Twitter like a boss.

In one retweet, he has brought to public attention the awful fate of 16-year old Lucy Lowe, raped from the age of 14 by a taxi driver called Aznar Ali Mehmood, then murdered with her mother and her disabled sister in a house fire. (This happened in 2000)

In another retweet, he has shown a picture of UK prime minister Keir Starmer with, superimposed over his face, “I FACILITATE CHILD RAPE”.

In yet another retweet, he has broadcast (to his 210.4 million followers) the following message:

British girls are being sacrificed on the alter [sic] of multiculturalism, and the perpetrators are being protected. Fight back British man.

Now it’s not that I disagree with any of the sentiment here. Organised rape gangs are an evil and should never have been allowed to get away with it for as long as they have. Keir Starmer undoubtedly has many skeletons in his cupboard from his stint as head of the Crown Prosecution Service where he turned a blind eye not just to child grooming gangs but also to the activities of Jimmy Savile. Yes, multiculturalism has been a disaster (as it was always planned to be).

Rather, my objection is: why now?

The rape gang issue is one that anyone, anywhere could have got worked up about in at least the last forty years. It’s not some new and terrible thing about which the details are only just emerging. And if we’re going to blame political parties, the former Conservative government was at least as reluctant to address the problem as the current Labour one is.

No. There’s an ulterior motive behind all this confected outrage, currently being hyped to the max on social media, Twitter especially.

I suspect it has a lot to do with the global swing to the authoritarian right which has long been planned by the Powers That Be - hence Donald Trump being allowed to win his latest presidential election (where he wasn’t in the election before that), and Nigel Farage very obviously being teed up to be Britain’s next prime minister, leading the fake alternative Reform Party.

And possibly also it is part of the general psyop designed to persuade us all that Muslims are so barbaric and dangerous that we shouldn’t worry too much about the ones currently being genocided in Gaza, or the ones that will die when the West finally gets to enjoy its long-planned war with Iran.

Elon Musk is not your friend. He’s a technocrat; a transhumanist; probably a Satanist; definitely a liar.

If he says stuff you like to hear it’s not because he’s a groovy guy who shares your values. It’s because he thinks you’re a gullible idiot whom he can twist round his little finger.