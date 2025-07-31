I was originally going to give this piece a different title. Something along the lines of: “What do Brigitte Macron, Michelle Obama and Dame Edna Everage Have In Common?” or “Which World Leader’s ‘Wife’ Has The Biggest Hairiest Bollocks?” or “If Mrs Macron Is A Woman Then I’m The Secret Love Child of Serge Gainsbourg.” But then I heard the shock news that the French president and his fragrant and definitely-not-a-bloke wife are suing Candace Owens for defamation.

When the story broke in the mainstream media, I happened to have been sitting next to an old friend of mine who is a total Normie. “I’m no fan of the Macrons but I hope they take her for every penny. Who is this Candace Owens person anyway?” he said.

This, I suspect, will be typical of the reactions across Normieland. And designedly so. When I read the story my immediate thought was: “This is another Alex Jones and Sandy Hook psyop.” The law suit by the Macrons appears to have been calculated to have the same effect on ‘conspiracy theorists’ talking about Elite Gender Inversion (EGI) as the Alex Jones case did on ‘conspiracy theorists’ talking about faked high school shootings: ridicule them; marginalise them; frighten them; shut ‘em down.

Whether or not I’m right will only become clear as the law suit progresses. Is Mrs Macron really going to subject herself to the indignity of a full examination to ascertain whether she is the sex she claims to be? Well yes, possibly, if she really was born a woman. But if she wasn’t, then aren’t the Macrons taking an almighty risk here?

My guess is that the intimate personal examination is never going to happen. And that the law suit will be settled out of court, with Candace Owens being forced to pay some kind of salutary settlement - a bit like the person pretending to be ‘Alex Jones’ very publicly had to do over Sandy Hook.

I could be wrong. But if I’m right it will justify the suspicions I’ve had for some time about Candace Owens. Yes she is attractive and articulate but she has risen, almost without trace, to enjoy a platform far larger than people pushing ‘conspiracy theory’ material about subjects ranging from the Jews to Elite Gender Inversion are generally permitted.

Was the purpose of Owens’s success, all along, to gain a huge profile in Awake circles before being ‘exposed’ in the mainstream as a dangerous charlatan not a single one of whose wacky ideas should be taken seriously by any rational human being? If so it wouldn’t be the first time They have played this trick.

Alex Jones and Sandy Hook provides the template. Though the case never went to court - thus ensuring that none of the questions about the authenticity of a mass shooting in a school which had been closed for many months were ever subject to legal niceties like disclosure and cross-examination - the general public is now convinced that the official Sandy Hook narrative has been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

In the UK, currently, we have a cut price version of this propaganda technique being deployed in the case of one Lucy Connolly. Connolly, if you believe the official narrative, is an otherwise blameless mother currently serving a 31 month jail term for something supposedly inflammatory she said on Twitter in the wake of the Southport ‘killings’ in which three little girls were allegedly stabbed to death at a ‘Taylor Swift’ ballet class by a scary-looking black immigrant.

You may guess from my inverted commas deployment that I don’t believe the official narrative. Nor - and I do recommend reading their takes, below - do Miri AF or Francis O’Neill.

Whenever you write pieces like this you will - as night follows day - attract comments, purportedly from fellow ‘Awake’ people, accusing you of paranoia, purity spiralling and needless divisiveness. This is just what has happened to Miri AF and O’Neill on social media.

On Twitter, for example, Miri has been attacked for her catchphrase “If you know their name they’re in the game.”

Here is a tweet from Fiona Rose Diamond, ‘Truth Be Told Founder, Activist, Law Student, Human Rights Advocate, Campaigning for Truth, Justice & Freedom’.

"If you know their name, they're in the game." What an absolutely ridiculous, self-defeating mindset. That phrase gets tossed around in the freedom/truth movement like gospel, but it's pure poison. Think about it: You're saying that every single person who's publicly standing up, risking their life, reputation, career, family - for truth, freedom, and justice - is automatically a plant or controlled opposition... just because you’ve heard of them? Seriously? That’s not critical thinking. That’s indoctrination wearing a tinfoil hat. This kind of thinking does exactly what 'they' want; it ensures there's zero unity, zero leadership, zero momentum. It breeds suspicion, paralysis, and nihilism. So you trust no one, follow no one, build nothing, and fight nothing. You sit in a corner, pointing fingers at everyone who’s actually moving. Newsflash: If they’ve got a name, it usually means they’ve DONE something. Said something. Moved something.

Here is a tweet from an accountant called Graham Kemp.

"If you know their name, they are in the game" might sound edgy, but in practice, it undermines unity, discredits effort, and isolates people who are doing real work.

When I read responses like this I often find myself thinking: “Tu Quoque.”

This is not, sadly, because I am so incredibly clever that I spend all my time thinking in Latin. Rather it’s that Tu Quoque is the name often given to the rhetorical fallacy in which you accuse someone - it means ‘you too’ or ‘you also’ - of doing the very thing of which you yourself are guilty.

So, in this example, both Fiona Rose Diamond and Graham Kemp are accusing Miri AF of fomenting division in the Awake community when they themselves, by tweeting in this way, are fomenting division in the Awake community.

They could have just shrugged their shoulders and gone: “Ah. That’ll be Miri being Miri.” Or they could have gone: “Damn it! I’m sick of this woman with her furry hats and her pesky arguments which make no sense to me, so I shan’t read her stuff any more.”

Instead, though, they’ve decided to turn Miri’s contention that lots of prominent people in the Awake movement might secretly be enemy agents or collaborators into The Hill They’re Prepared To Die On.

Which seems to me a pretty weird Hill To Choose To Die On for anyone who purports to be Awake.

If you fancy my long read take on this, I can highly recommend a scorching essay I wrote a couple of years ago. [You can tell this has been a pet peeve of mine for some time…]

'Discrediting Our Cause' James Delingpole · August 29, 2023 “I was all ready to believe that 9/11 was an inside job but then someone mentioned Flat Earth”, said no one ever. Read full story

For those without the time, here is the key paragraph.

If you accept - as all the red-pilled must because it is the foundation of Awake awareness - that the world as it has been sold to us is a tissue of lies, half-truths and deceptions, then it naturally follows that everything we think we know about the world is potentially fallacious.

That is, it is not an intellectually tenable position for anyone who is truly Awake to pour scorn on anything they deem to be a ‘conspiracy theory too far’ - be it Flat Earth or Paul is Dead or Lucy Connolly is a Psyop - because this would require them to have perfect knowledge that they cannot possibly possess.

Sure they might be right that ‘Lucy Connolly’ is a blameless freedom fighter genuinely serving a draconian prison sentence - rendered even more cruel and horrible by having to endure prison visits from Reform MP Richard Tice - for the crime of getting momentarily upset on Twitter about all the evil immigrants murdering our babies at Taylor Swift dance classes and such like.

But they might - especially given the prevalence of such psyops - be wrong. And unless they can prove their case beyond all reasonable doubt, what they are engaging in is mere, idle speculation. Mere idle speculation does not put you in a position of such authority that you can reasonably traduce those arguing a different point of view.

Nor does it give you the moral high ground. Quite the opposite in fact because what you are doing is standing in the way of perhaps the purest and most noble mission of the Awake community - the pursuit of the truth.

Pursuing the truth in a world of lies requires courage. Attacking truth seekers for asking difficult questions, on the other hand, requires no courage whatsoever because all you are doing - whether unwittingly or otherwise - is announcing that you agree with the Current Thing.

A good example of this was immediate aftermath of October 7 when we were told, inter alia, that no fewer than 40 babies had been beheaded by the evil, bloodthirsty terrorists of Hamas.

It took a brave soul indeed to declare in those early days of orchestrated hysteria and mendacity: “Not buying this. It makes no sense”.

It required all the courage of the bastard offspring of Brave Sir Robin and the Cowardly Lion, on the other hand, to declare how disgusted you were by all those hateful, antisemitic conspiracy theorists peddling outrageous nonsense about those 40 murdered innocents not being real.

[See also: all the innocent children killed by an evil terrorist at the Ariana Grande concert]

Or, to put it another way, the price of claiming that 40 babies weren’t beheaded - and it later being proved that they really were - is embarrassment, opprobrium and reputational damage.

The price of claiming that 40 babies were beheaded - and then it subsequently emerging that they weren’t - is zero.

But - as so often - I digress. To return to my main point, I think it highly likely that many influencers within the Awake movement have been positioned there for disruptive purposes. And that the bigger their reach, the more likely it is that they are compromised.

This ought to be so obvious to anyone even half-awake as scarcely to need explaining.