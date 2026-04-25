James Delingpole

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aldous huxtable's avatar
aldous huxtable
15h

That was new information to me, the well engineered tactics developed to manage opposition voices. And it tells you that they know they are lying and they need this mechanism to protect those lies.

Also, good quote about 911 and flat earth, I know many people who are flat earthers and it doesn't impact how I perceive their other views. We just tease each other.

The world wide web is closing in, these data centers are the draw strings. Each of us will be categorized with everything in our file. There's a thousand different ways to shut down or slow down society or get it to accept change.

One thing to look out for is this fake meat product. It didnt do well in its first attempt but when there is a true meat shortage and it becomes too expensive to regularly consume, I think we will see the "new and improved" version rolled out.

They have the people very well socially divided, too many people simply do not see what is coming, governed by a myriad of false narratives and lacking the tools to excavate the real truth.

If covid and the shots can be executed despite all of the in your face inconsistencies, that formula of a frightened public makes for a complacent one is proven to work.

They'll do it again, because they have done it many times before.

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Michael's avatar
Michael
11h

Absolutely and superbly brilliant James. Thank you.

Comedy Gold: “I find it too exhausting and dispiriting to spend my life treating each new social encounter as the equivalent of dangling my testicles over a Sydney funnel web spider’s tunnel…”

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