Vox Day
5hEdited

You can definitely apply it to the Theory of Evolution by Natural Selection, Biased Mutation, Genetic Drift, and Gene Flow, given that even the latest Neo-Darwinian epicycle is absolutely 100-percent mathematically incapable of accounting for even a small fraction of the observed genetic distance between any two species, or even the observed genetic range of homo sapiens.

Also, the two best Machiavelli works are his Discourses on the First 10 Books of Titus Livy and his History of Florence.

Qlqxxqq
5hEdited

I truly appreciate you taking the time to revisit Machiavelli and sharing with us your thoughts. This statement you made stuck out to me. “ - I do think there’s a degree to which we have invited our own destruction by being so complacent and lazy.”

Well said James!

In my humble opinion, we are all guilty of letting our God down, it’s for this reason all of us have become so complacent, a guilt complex. We all made mistakes because of the brainwashing and we need to recognize this fact. We need to boldly stand up for morality , stand in the gab for our God! “ For we all must appear before the judgement seat of the Christ “

“And Fear not them which can kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul, but rather fear him, which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell! “

So fear God, not what a man can do to our bodies! Preserve your soul by standing in the gab for God, espousing the truth whenever possible. Telling the truth, and insisting on the truth, requires courage, a moral foundation and strength. Telling lies, accepting half-truths and living with fraud as a way of life is easy because it requires no courage, no moral foundation and no strength.

