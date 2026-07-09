James Delingpole

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Paul Youngs's avatar
Paul Youngs
15h

This is another great read, thank you Jamie.

I am furious with this active / blatant poisoning / killing of the human race, livid in fact.

Visiting my Mum this week who has been on the end of a 'cancer diagnosis' for the last 2 years (something that took the National Homicide Service 3 months to 'find'). After 'nearly' killing her with mustard gas (chemo) then, blood poisoning from 'immunotherapy' countless blood infusions (which after refusing the CONVID jab really p1ss3s me off) she gets prescribed this poison called FORTISIP to 'fuel her up' with an ingredient list that would make Chris Whitty jealous

🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

How on earth do we stop this legalised killing?

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Scamitis's avatar
Scamitis
12h

So much truth in one essay. But James does that, revealing everything, going into all the dark corners, putting it into language that is plain. I hadn't realised that added folic acid wasn't universal (speaking from Oz).

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