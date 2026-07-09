I’ve just been reading up on folic acid at UK Flour Millers, the trade body that represents the UK flour industry. You’ll never guess what. It turns out that folic acid is ‘safe and effective.’

Here’s the full paragraph, in case you don’t believe me:

Following consultation with public health experts and medical professionals, the UK government has implemented regulation to fortify non-wholemeal, wheat flour with folic acid. This is a common fortification policy and has been in place for years in many countries, such as Australia and Canada. It has been shown to be safe and effective in reducing the incidence of severe birth defects in babies.

Safe and effective. If that isn’t a phrase to inspire confidence then I don’t know what’s wrong with you. You’re probably one of those idiots with a death wish who endangered your own health - not to mention granny’s life - by refusing to take those Covid vaccines recommended a few years back by top medical experts such as the UK’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty.

Whitty (who was in the same year as me at school, though I don’t recall exchanging a single word with him, which I think speaks volumes for what a mark he must have made) is also the man responsible for pushing through the UK government’s legislation on folic acid. From December 2026, with only a few exceptions, flour sold in the UK must now be adulterated with this ‘safe and effective’ substance.





Except folic acid is not safe or effective. As pathologist and campaigner Dr Claire Craig explains to me on my latest podcast, folic acid is just about survivable if you are a lab rat but it is really not good for humans. It’s dangerous for cancer sufferers; it causes autism in children; it’s disastrous if you have pernicious anaemia; it can cause anaphylactic shock; and you definitely don’t want to take it if you’ve had a coronary stent fitted. Even the National Health Service (NHS) admits most of this on its website. It tried to take the information down - presumably under orders - but someone complained and, remarkably, the information was reinstated.

You also need to avoid the stuff if you carry the variant in the MTHFR gene which impairs the conversion of synthetic folic acid into the active form your cells can actually use. You really don’t want unmetabolised folic acid accumulating in your bloodstream. A randomised trial found men taking 1mg/day of synthetic folic acid had nearly doubled prostate cancer incidence of the placebo group over ten years. Other studies have suggested that folic acid in fact trebles the prostate cancer risk.

Oh, and it doesn’t even do the thing it’s supposed to do, which is save more babies than it kills. On the contrary, according to the only large randomised trial for pregnant women, for every neural-tube defect it prevented there were nine foetal deaths.

Read up on all the evidence for yourself at www.fauxlate.org. It’s mind boggling. You might think, “Oh come on! No way would they get away with contaminating the food supply with something this toxic if there weren’t at least one measurable benefit!” Nope. So comprehensive is the case against folic acid, it feels - not for the first time, it must be said - as if the people pushing it are taking the mickey.

“Well we successfully conned them into taking an experimental vaccine that made loads of them drop dead from blood clots, heart attacks and turbo cancer. How do we beat that?”

“How about poisoning their bread? That might be fun. And their cake, even better. The Great British Kill Off!”

“But what about all those carnivore and keto types who won’t eat bread or cake? Can we not find a way to kill them too, pretty please?”

“No. Those people are much more use to us alive. Every time someone tries to raise the folic acid issue on Twitter, up they’ll pop to boast about their own superior lifestyle choices.”

“Well they’re right, aren’t they?”

“Yes but incredibly smug and fantastically divisive. And a useful distraction from an argument that is supposed to be about grotesque state overreach not about how incredibly empowering it is when you’ve got half a dead cow stacked in your deep freeze.”

Folic acid is, to all intents and purposes, poison. So why are they forcing us to eat it?

Now there’s a question. But before I address it, I’d like briefly to dismiss the arguments raised by what Clare Craig calls the “let them eat quinoa” crowd. I’m personally suspicious of these responses, as I am of a lot of the contributions in online debate these days. Thanks to increasingly sophisticated AI, such conversations are now so heavily infiltrated with bots pushing the Enemy’s agenda that it wouldn’t at all surprise me to discover that these unhelpful comments were not being offered by real people in good faith.

But let’s suppose some of them genuine: what an extraordinary capitulation to the Enemy they represent! What these “I’m all right Jack!” types are saying is that they’re perfectly comfortable with everyone else having their diet toxified by government fiat because, hey, they are privy to the secret mysteries that give them the special tricks they need to stay alive while the ignorant masses get sick and die.

Is there not something a bit gnostic/Masonic elite about this position?

And do they really care so little about the plight of ordinary people?

I’m Awake. I know about the importance of a good diet - avoiding seed oils, refined sugar, and, now, products made with contaminated flour - but I also know that, sadly, this is very much a minority preoccupation. Most of the people I encounter every day, including some friends and family, are going to be ingesting quantities of folic acid from now on because they know no better. This doesn’t give me a feeling of “serves you right!” smugness. Rather, it makes me feel horrified at all the extra debilitating health problems these poor saps are now going to have piled on top of the ones they already suffer from having taken those multiple shots.

Nor am I persuaded by the idea that taking or not taking folic acid is really going to be such a doddle. What about, as I did the other day at my Dad’s wake, you find yourself in a situation where the only eating option is sandwiches? You gonna sit there, superior and judgy and antisocial, while everyone else nibbles away.

Or what if you’re out and about - travelling long distances, maybe even flying - and you’re starving and you need to grab something quick, and there’s nothing available that doesn’t involve bread?

Or you’re being friendly and you are meeting someone for coffee in one of those artisanal bakery cafes that are so desperately fashionable right now, among the young especially. Are you going to be the kill-joy who says: “None of those award winning croissants for me, thank you very much. And none of that sourdough either. My body is my temple. And oh, by the way, you do realise that coffee is really shit for you too?”

No. The only decent response to this folic acid abomination is to call it out for what it is: a calculating, cynical act of the purest evil.

The case against compulsory folic acid is unanswerable: which is why the functionaries pushing this legislation through made damn sure they didn’t have to answer it. They forced through the regulation by Statutory Instrument, meaning that no one, either in or outside parliament, had any chance to object.

Clare Craig wants everyone to sign her petition asking the government to reconsider. I’ve signed out of solidarity - but not in the belief that it will make the slightest bit of difference. The government - though of course, it was never really their decision: they’re just minions - know that all they have to do is brazen it out and lie relentlessly and eventually the problem will disappear.

How do they get away with this?

Because most people still trust the System. They have been brought up to believe, for example, that if their government forces through new legislation effectively mandating the consumption of a particular man-made substance there’s just no way something like that would happen if it weren’t basically OK for us. So: no need to kick up too much of a fuss; if it were really that bad someone would be doing something about it.

We Awake types may rail at this state of affairs as much as we like. But this - even after all those lessons everyone supposedly learned during ‘Covid’ - remains the default state of the vast majority of the population. They’re like turkeys gobbling contentedly in their pen, as Thanksgiving or Christmas approaches, fully confident that good old Farmer Giles has got their back because he’s a lovely guy with a jolly smile and feeds them regularly - and killing turkeys just isn’t something someone like that would do. “I mean, if he were, we’d know, right?” you can imagine one turkey saying. “Oh bloody hell, absolutely. And you’ve got to remember, with all these rules and regulations about treatment of farmyard animals, and all this vegetarianism that’s so fashionable now, I doubt it would even be legal for him to kill us, even he wanted to”, Turkey Two would sagely reply.

This is just the kind of misplaced trust that the baddies who run the world find so very useful when they’re trying to get one over on us. They can rely on us not to read the small print. That’s because we assume that someone else will already have done it on our behalf. A lawyer maybe: one of those lawyers who are really into justice, as of course so many lawyers are. Or a scientific expert at one of those regulatory organisations that scrutinise medicines, food safety and so on. Or a campaigning journalist: they can always be relied on to speak truth to power! Or maybe an opposition MP seizing the opportunity to show up government incompetence.

The problem with all these saviour figures is that they don’t actually exist. Or rather they do - but only in the collective imagination. This collective imagination is a figment conjured up by an eco-system - education; the entertainment industry; the media - designed by the elites with the primary purpose of keeping the useless folic acid eaters in a state of deluded complacency.

To understand all this is, like fear of the Lord, the beginning of wisdom.

But we’re currently still so lamentably far from attaining universal enlightenment that even some of our doughtiest campaigners aren’t quite with the programme.

Clare Craig for example. I think she’s decent, honest, hard-working and sincere. It must have taken great courage for her, as a senior pathologist working in the NHS, to speak out against some of the Establishment bullshit on ‘Covid.’ I’m grateful to her for the work she has done to expose the folic acid scam.

Still, I understand the reservations of more hardcore Awake types. Craig maintains that ‘Covid’ was a genuine new virus and not, as I believe and probably most of you believe, that it was a fake crisis cooked up in order to push vaccines. My guess here is that Craig is still to some extent a product of what the French call “la deformation professionelle.” That is, while she has tried in good faith to distance herself from the more egregious dishonesties of the medical establishment, she still can’t help subscribing to some of its shibboleths because that’s how she was trained.

She also believes in the official Holocaust narrative. I don’t, which prompted Craig to accuse me of taking contrary positions just to gain attention. This is unfair and untrue but I don’t hold it against her because I consider her unwitting slander to be a classic example of what I call a ‘Normie Cope.’

A Normie Cope is how people with at least one foot in the mainstream invariably respond when you tell them something ‘conspiratorial’ that clashes with their ingrained belief system. Rather than engage with what you are saying, rather than consider the awful possibility that you might be correct, they find an excuse simply to wave away your message so as to stay living within the paradigm they find so comforting.

There’s a gem of a Substack essay by Unbekoming on this subject which I highly recommend called The Guards Who Love You. Using the movie The Truman Show as its revelation-of-the-method model, it explains why mothers submit their babies to vaccine schedules even when all their maternal instincts tell them that this is what has been injuring their child. Like Truman they have been trained not to believe the evidence of their own eyes.

It is subtitled ‘An Essay on Why the Evidence Doesn’t Wake Anyone Up.’ What it has to say about mothers and vaccines applies equally well to the subject of folic acid. In both cases, we have a near-compulsory faux-medical intervention whose benefits have never convincingly been proven but whose detriments are legion and well documented. And in both cases we have a prevailing culture which not only doggedly insists that the serial killer isn’t a threat but which actually leaves the back door unlocked, with a welcome note on the mat, and arrows pointing upstairs with a message saying: “I’m ASLEEP. In the bedroom.”

Is it not the purest definition of insanity that we allow ourselves to be culled in this way?

Well, yes. You could see it like that But that would be to blame the victim for the Mafia boss’s crime, which I don’t think is really fair.

The reason we go on allowing all this bad stuff to happen to us - fluoride in the water supply, folic acid in our bread, death jabs in our babies’ arms - is not because we’re innately stupid and lazy and gullible and compliant and deserving of everything that’s coming to us but because the Predator Class which feeds on us trained us to be this way.

The Predators took some of our best qualities - selflessness, optimism, a desire to shape an even better world for our children - and used them as a weapon against us. They sold these pharmaceutical inventions to us as ‘progress’ - something we should all get behind. They rebranded “adulteration” as “fortification”, using the magical powers inherent in language to persuade us that a poison would actually make us stronger. They used lobby groups and compliant newspaper Health Pages (in truth just the propaganda wing of Big Pharma) and the healthcare system repeatedly to bang home the message that folic acid is the essential prerequisite of healthy motherhood.

I’m not a pregnant mother and am not likely to be one. But even when you’re not the target market, it’s one of the most relentlessly enforced messages in public health. I think I was probably still at school - we’re talking the late Seventies, here - when I first heard of the (extremely rare) condition of spina bifida. Certainly by the time my own wife was pregnant, I would have been as mad keen as any other concerned husband to make sure she was taking those vital folic acid supplements as recommended by all doctors and nurses and the telly.

How do you resist this brainwashing? It’s not easy. Especially if you’ve been taught to think that brainwashing only exists in spy movies like The Ipcress File and The Manchurian Candidate.

Clare Craig says that the folic acid issue is ultimately an ‘ethical’ one.

“For the majority, in the absence of a benefit, the risk will outweigh the benefit.”

It’s a fair point but it’s one that concedes too much territory to the enemy. What it does is to reduce the issue to a cosy, sixth-form-level debate about moral philosophy: is it ethical that a medical intervention targeted at a minority should be allowed to impinge on the health of the majority? What are the acceptable limits of state power? etc.

Worse, it hints at the theoretical possibility that there really do exist forms of medication which, if forced on us by state fiat, might under certain circumstances exert a beneficial effect on some sections of the populace. Which I doubt very much. Not if I know anything at all about Rockefeller/Carnegie medicine.

No. The much more important point - indeed the only point that really matters, because everything else, frankly, is like trying to defeat the Minotaur by attempting to reason him out of his carnivorous voraciousness by quoting the Cretan legal code - is this: yet again They are deliberately poisoning us.

They are not poisoning us because - whoops! - they didn’t have access to the full information that might have enabled them to reach a better decision. They are not poisoning us because they’re a bit shaky on the concept of cost/benefit analysis. They are not poisoning us because they love babies and unborn children more than anything because they’re just so cute and important and, like, the future.

They are poisoning us because they want more of us to get sick and die.

That’s it. It’s really that simple.

And the more we contrive to persuade ourselves it’s not that simple, the easier we make their job and the longer we postpone the inevitable reckoning.