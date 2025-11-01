James Delingpole

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole

Francis Hunt (The Market Sniper)

James Delingpole's avatar
James Delingpole
Nov 01, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Is Bitcoin a trap? Do I really need to get residency in Georgia or Panama? Where are gold and silver going from here? How do I survive the Great Taking? Francis Hunt - aka Market Sniper - has all the answers. From his lair (in Panama obvs) he explains to James that it’s still not too late to prepare yourself for the coming financial apocalypse.

https://m…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 James Delingpole
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture