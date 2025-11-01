Is Bitcoin a trap? Do I really need to get residency in Georgia or Panama? Where are gold and silver going from here? How do I survive the Great Taking? Francis Hunt - aka Market Sniper - has all the answers. From his lair (in Panama obvs) he explains to James that it’s still not too late to prepare yourself for the coming financial apocalypse.
Francis Hunt (The Market Sniper)
Nov 01, 2025
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. "It's possibly the greatest novel you'll ever read. You'll love it! It's a masterpiece," I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. "So why didn't you read it earlier?" I asked. "Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!", he replied.

This is why my advice to you is "Don't listen to the delingpod! It's boring and it's rubbish and you'll hate it!"
