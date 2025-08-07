Francis O’Neill is an artist who has been awake far longer than James. They chat about the degree to which Awake movement is infiltrated and how you can spot who the traitors are. Also on the agenda: the mystery of Lucy Connolly, the alleged resistance heroine, allegedly in prison for tweeting about an alleged triple murder by an alleged illegal immigra…
Francis O’Neill
Aug 07, 2025
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
