Fred Pawle

James Delingpole
Oct 18, 2025
Fred Pawle is a journalist, filmmaker and mad keen surfer from Sydney who thinks it’s about time Australians stood up to the shark menace, like they used to when Aussies were Aussies. They’ve taken down the shark nets, banned shark fishing - and shark attacks and human deaths are skyrocketing. You can watch his documentary The Heart of Sharkness here:

