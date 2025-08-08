

At a recent signing, a lady who was a great fan of the original version of my book Watermelons told me she wished I hadn’t updated it because it was no longer suitable reading material for her resolutely Normie husband.

She was referring to the content of the two new chapters I had written explaining just how deep the conspiracy goes. Her husband - and people like her husband - would have been comfortable enough with the original chapters, which pointed out how little scientific evidence there was to support Anthropogenic Global Warming theory. But the additional stuff about it being a deliberate, long-planned, top-down conspiracy by the Predator Class to immiserate us, impoverish us and enslave us in their New World Order was, she felt, a bit off putting for the general reader.

Yes. I do see her point. But I still have no regrets for reasons I have outlined in the short piece below. Some influencers in the Awake movement see the battle for hearts and minds as a sort of marketing exercise, in which the important thing is to gauge which of our ideas might have broad appeal and which ones are a turn off for our target audience. But I’m not one of those people. I prefer the “If they don’t like it, **** ‘em, approach.”

This may or may not make me a poor tactician but I really don’t care. I’m not in the business of winning friends and influencing people. What matters to me is the truth. If I think it’s true, then I will usually say it, regardless of how unpopular it makes me or how uncomfortable it makes my audience.

Please don’t think I’m trying to emulate those blunt professional Yorkshireman types who delight in boring you rigid and simultaneously offending you by banging on about how ruggedly plain-speaking they are. That’s not what I mean at all: those people are bloody annoying - and also they’re mostly incorrigible Normies. Rather what I mean is that I don’t believe in pulling my punches or softening my argument to make it more palatable, more Normie-friendly. I think the short article below explains pretty well why.

Some years ago I wrote a book called Watermelons in which I examined the various claims made the green movement and discovered - not to put too fine a point upon it - that they were all complete bollocks.

Instead of destroying the planet, the hated trace gas CO2 was actually making it greener. Instead of shrinking, polar bear populations were exploding to the point where they were becoming a pest. Instead of saving the natural world and harnessing free energy, wind turbines were slicing and dicing birds and bats, and costing us all a fortune.

But the biggest lie of all, I found, was the doomsday narrative about so-called Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming. It wasn’t as if the climate alarmists had just got it a little bit wrong, here and there. Their entire thesis - that industrial civilisation was causing unprecedentedly large increases in global mean temperatures, requiring urgent action to stave off disaster - was the purest nonsense. None of the so-called ‘science’ backed up their claims; all their forecasts were based on computer models biased towards catastrophe; everything they were telling us was flat out untrue.

After I’d finished the book, I thought: “Job done.” I didn’t delude myself, by any means, that I’d written the last word on the subject. But I did believe that the tide was about to turn. So cast-iron was the case against the global warming industry it could only be a matter of time before everybody else woke up, said “Enough is enough!”, and brought this extravagantly unnecessary and destructive scam to an immediate end.

Instead, here we all are, nearly fifteen years on and the problem is worse than ever. Not climate, obviously, but the metastasising climate industrial complex. In Britain, we see this reflected in everything from the rocketing cost of air travel and the worsening headache of car ownership to the clumsy attempts to force everyone to install a smart meter and an expensive new boiler which won’t keep you warm when it’s cold.

Apart from the mostly paid agitators of pretend-grassroots protest groups like Extinction Rebellion, hardly anyone seems to support this war on liberty and private property being waged by the State against the populace in the name of Net Zero. Yet the policy - despite the glaring absence of any real evidence justify it - steamrolls ahead anyway. Why? How on earth are they still getting away with it?

The answer is that ‘climate change’ was a faked crisis issue designed from the very start to bypass the democratic process. A bit like HS2 - imposed on you, against your will, by similar vested interests - ‘climate change’ was never going to be one of those things you could vote against or which could be derailed by overwhelming contradictory evidence or a change of government.

It dates back to the 1950s when the grandsons of the US oil magnate JD Rockefeller were looking for new ways increase their stupendous family fortune and expand their global influence. What they needed was to invent an issue of international importance which would require supranational governance. Climate change fit the bill just perfectly.

For most people this would have been an impossible ambition. But not for the Rockefellers. Their influence extended over banks (Chase Manhattan); universities (Chicago; Columbia in New York; plus 70 other top colleges); the United Nations (which they had co-founded); the media (Time and Life magazines); and more than 50 environmental organisations including the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the Scripps Institution of Oceanography; and the Intergovernmental on Climate Change (IPCC).

‘Global warming’, you could reasonably argue, would never have existed without the Rockefellers. They invented it, they promoted it, they bankrolled it.

Which isn’t to say, of course, that other stupendously wealthy people weren’t in on the game. For example, in the first versions of Watermelons, I fingered the Club of Rome as the most influential of the various billionaires’ think tanks pushing the climate change scare narrative. What I hadn’t realised when I named its co-founder Aurelio Peccei as ‘another of those secretive billionaire industrialists you’ve never heard of’ is that Peccei was merely a frontman for a secretive billionaire industrialist you definitely have heard of, Gianni Agnelli.

But why would such people want to wage war on industrial civilisation? Surely they would want to oppose the climate change narrative, not bolster it? Yes, you’d certainly think so. But while the world’s oldest and most powerful families - say the 1 per cent of the 1 per cent of the 1 per cent - aren’t averse to making money, what they value far more is control. The global warming scare has provided the perfect excuse they need to bring us closer to their long-desired one world government tyranny, while persuading us that it’s in our interests because it means saving the planet.

If you think this sounds like a crazy conspiracy theory, I really don’t blame you. I was pretty gobsmacked myself when I first became aware of it, via Jacob Nordangård, a Swedish academic (and part time heavy metal singer). Nordangård used to be an ardent environmentalist, a member of the Swedish green party. But then he began asking awkward questions like “how come so many green groups are funded by their supposed enemies in the oil industry?”. His research led him to the Rockefellers, resulting in a detailed study Rockefeller - Controlling the Game.

The next question you might well ask is: “If this is all in the public domain, why have I never heard of it before?” Why do you think? This is a scam perpetrated by unimaginably rich vested interests which control not just the universities, the corporations and the politicians, but also all the think tanks and the media organisations.

When I was preparing a revised edition of Watermelons earlier this year - about time: it was out of print and the problems it describes are worse than ever - I did wonder how much of this controversial new information to include. Should I, for example, mention ‘geoengineering’ - aka chemtrails - the mostly clandestine yet widespread man-made weather manipulation whose sometimes disastrous effects are blamed by the complicit mainstream media on ‘climate change’?

What I realised is that when you pull your punches you are doing the enemy’s work for them. Of course, they want you to believe that the very notion that ‘climate change’ is a hoax, orchestrated from above, is just one of those crazy conspiracy theories. Of course, they want the ‘debate’ to be focused on the how-many-angels-can-dance-on-the-head-of-a-pin speculation as to how much of our anthropogenic CO2 input contributes to global warming. Of course, they want you to distract and divide you with Marmite characters like Greta Thunberg, fabricated in order to give you the illusion that this is an issue of real public concern which MUST be addressed. That’s how they win.

Watermelons - 2025 revised edition - can be purchased here https://jamesdelingpole.co.uk/Shop/Products/Watermelons-2025.html