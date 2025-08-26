James Delingpole

Heather Dawn Godfrey

James Delingpole
Aug 26, 2025
Heather Dawn Godfrey is an aromatherapy teacher and practitioner and is the author of several learned books on the subject including Healing With Essential Oils. James and Heather have a good old chat about dinosaurs and fossils (Heather lives in Lyme Regis), that time when aromatherapy was everywhere, why it’s a real thing and how it works, what it’s b…

