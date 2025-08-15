James Delingpole

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawrence Cornfield's avatar
Lawrence Cornfield
just now

This sounds absolutely fab James and I'd surely take part but for two drawbacks.....1. I've never actually ridden a horse.....oh except for that time in South Africa when I promptly fell off before I could even got on and 2....I'm here in OZ and I ain't got no dosh for the fare mate.

Never mind though....hope you all have a good time! Love your work by the by....keep it up!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 James Delingpole
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture