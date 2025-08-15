Can you ride a horse? Do you fancy coming riding with me and some like-minded folk, maybe taking in some cross country jumps if you’re up for it - or just going for a hack if not?

If the answer to both these questions is “Count me in!” then read on.

Here’s the plan.

I like being on a horse, as you know. The main purpose of this exercise is for me to be on a horse surrounded by fellow bat-shit crazy conspiracy theorist loons like you. That’s it.

The location: a stables I know in Warwickshire, easily accessible by motorways, with lovely horses and a great cross country course, plus some nice hacking in the woods nearby.

It would be roughly a couple of hours riding - though could be more - followed by lunch in the stables.

They provide the horse, obviously.

I’m guessing the cost will be around the £90 mark. I’m not doing this is a money-making thing for me, event. It’s more of a “James finds another excuse to go riding while sort of pretending it’s work” event.

Those of you who don’t want to jump don’t have to. But I have to say I’m quite keen. What we might do, if there are enough jumpers is to split in to two groups so that at some point the jumpers can peel off while the happy hackers continue with their hack and we all meet up afterwards.

The jumps are not scary and are graded like ski runs. Greens for the timid (75 cm), then blues (85) reds (95) then black. Afterwards you get to paddle with the horses in the river.

Come on, fellow horse Sharklings. Let’s make this thing happen.

I’m thinking one week day some time between now and early September

Email me at jamesdelingpole@icloud.com if you are interested