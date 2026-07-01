James Delingpole

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Chris Pearson's avatar
Chris Pearson
2h

My father is suffering from vascular dementia, today was his 80th birthday so we went for lunch but we are celebrating this weekend as family. As eldest son I fret about keeping it together doing his eulogy so this article helped me put things in perspective. Thank you James & sorry for your loss. Chris

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scott carl's avatar
scott carl
2h

Useful, thank you

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