James Delingpole

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TomNearBoston's avatar
TomNearBoston
5h

Before I lost my dad I often repeated but never fully appreciated the truth of "he lives on..." type sentiments. But 20 years on my appreciation for my dad only grows more all the time.

May this richness be yours too, as it assuredly will. Thanks for a beautiful piece.

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Bernard Stewart's avatar
Bernard Stewart
6h

I wish I'd been there!

(but I would have been utterly an imposter)

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