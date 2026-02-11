James Delingpole

It is completely understandable why this teaching feels "onerous and unfair." From a purely human perspective of justice, it is unfair. The logic of "an eye for an eye" (or "smiting seven-fold") feels balanced because it seeks to restore a sense of power to the person who was victimized. However, the perspective Jesus presents in the Gospels—particularly in the Sermon on the Mount—isn't about legal fairness; it is about breaking a cycle. The instinct to smite someone seven-fold is what sociologists often call a "retributive spiral." If Person A wrongs Person B, and Person B responds with seven-fold force, Person A now feels they are the victims of an even greater injustice. They then respond with forty-nine-fold force. The Result: Perpetual conflict, blood feuds, and a world where everyone eventually ends up blind and toothless. The Alternative: Forgiveness acts as a "circuit breaker." It stops the energy of the injury from being passed forward into the future. There is a famous saying: "Resentment is like drinking poison and waiting for your enemy to die." By smiting back, you remain focused on the enemy. By forgiving, you essentially say, "You no longer have the power to dictate my emotional state or my future actions." It is a reclamation of autonomy.

You've made the classic mistake about "turning the other cheek" it doesn't mean what you and most people think. The phrase comes from an incident involving the prophet Micah, and the then king of Israel, and his chief (false) prophet, who strike Micah on the cheek, when Micah called out the king of Israel, who wanted to go to war and claimed that it was a just and righteous war supported by God through his (false) prophets. What Micah did was turn his other cheek to the false prophet and stated that he would speak no words other than what God put in his mouth. The implication being that no matter what force or coercion was used against him, Micah would only speak God's truth, even if violence and death was the consequence for such. It has nothing to do with being a pacifist, that was a heretical misrepresentation that has been propgaged by various people for various reasons.

