James and Dick’s CHRISTMAS Special 2025
Featuring Dick. And James. And Unregistered Chicken. And possibly some other special guests.
Not included in ticket price but available so you don’t starve/die of thirst: nice pizzas out of wood-fired ovens; street food.
Tickets - £40
VIP Tickets - £120 including bell-ringing lesson, walk with James, front row seats, church tour
Location is: My neck of the woods. Northants. Nearest stations, Banbury/Long Buckby. Junction 11 of M40.
Friday, 28th November 2025. Starts at 5pm
https://www.jamesdelingpole.co.uk/Shop/?section=events#events