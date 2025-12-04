James Delingpole

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nick w's avatar
nick w
1h

I think it's the reconstituted Roman Empire. Remember all the laurel wreaths on the the UN & WHO insignia? Some of the senators fled Rome to the swamps of Northen Italy, setting up banking cartels and the Mediterranean shipping lanes.

Frances Leader describes the black nobility very well:https://francesleader.substack.com/p/black-nobility-101?triedRedirect=true

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
roger's avatar
roger
2h

Would love to come but I'm Switzerland. Apropos Thunderbirds.....Starmer has always reminded me of one of their puppets. And who's Dick?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 James Delingpole
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture