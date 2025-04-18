Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole

James and Dick’s Easter Special

James Delingpole's avatar
James Delingpole
Apr 18, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Featuring James and Dick Delingpole.



If you need silver and gold bullion - and who wouldn't in these dark times? - then the place to go is The Pure Gold Company. Either they can deliver worldwide to your door - or store it for you in vaults in London and Zurich. You even use it for your pension. Cash out of gold whenever you like: liquidate within 24 h…

This post is for paid subscribers

James Delingpole
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Delingpole's avatar
James Delingpole
Recent Episodes
Tania Edwards
  James Delingpole
Alistair Williams
  James Delingpole
Psalm 63: Laura Brett
  James Delingpole
Patrick Wood
  James Delingpole
Rurik Skywalker
  James Delingpole
Dr. Richard Spence
  James Delingpole
William Ramsey
  James Delingpole