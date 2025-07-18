Because I love you all and want you to be happy, I’d like few things more than if you were ALL able to join me at my James Delingpole Birthday Bash on August 1st.

Unfortunately, numbers are strictly limited. So please don’t be one of those people - I’m the procrastinating type myself, so I know whereof I speak - who sends me a pleading message a few days before the event saying: “Can you squeeze me in?” Because tragically I might not be able to help.

Here’s why I think you’ll enjoy it. The main event is me doing a live Delingpod with Bob Moran and the conversation is going to be great. You know it is. Apart from my brother Dick - who’ll also be appearing, obvs. - there’s probably no one with whom I have a greater rapport than Bob. And, gosh, do we have a lot to talk about: chemtrails, death jabs, dinosaurs, Satanists, the New World Order etc. All the stuff, basically, that you can’t discuss with your Normie friends, but which here we’ll cover freely and frankly because, hey, you’ll be among your own people.

We also have live musical support from Unregistered Chickens. And we have a surprise, hitherto unannounced, appearance from Dominic Frisby.

Also, in the run up before the main excitement, you’ll be able to chat to one or two of my natural health friends, who will be manning stalls.

There were some VIP tickets but I think they might already have sold it. Basically you get a special jaunt with me - which will require you to turn up before 4pm, plus front row seats and a few other things.

Food - not included - will be good. Same caterers as before: decent pizza and a really nice meat dish. (Well, I liked it anyway).

If you have questions about accommodation - even the possibility of limited camping - drop me a line:

I’ll be on stage with Bob from 7pm to 8.30pm (cash bar afterwards)

Unregistered Chickens and Dom will be roughly 6pm to 7pm.

If you feel like buying me a present - though obviously it’s not compulsory - what I’d really like is a couple of decent hunters, plus stabling fees, and some tack. Depends how generous you are feeling.

See you there!



Buy Tickets* / More Info:

https://jamesdelingpole.co.uk/Live/bob-moran.html



