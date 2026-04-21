James Delingpole

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Jerm Warfare

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James Delingpole
Apr 21, 2026
∙ Paid

James and Jerm have a typically unfiltered conversation covering everything from gut-level intuition and media manipulation to the entertainment industry’s role in shaping belief and behaviour. The farcical Artemis II, boring “awake” personality feuds, their gay ‘camps’ and where does Jerm stand on chemtrails?

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