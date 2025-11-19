James Delingpole

John Perkins

Nov 19, 2025
John Perkins, activist and author of the bestselling Confessions of An Economic Hitman series, has a most lively and enjoyable chat with James about: how he helped The Powers That Be pillage and destroy sundry South American economies; what made him realise that this wasn’t a good way to earn a lucrative, rock-star-type living; how he has made amends si…

