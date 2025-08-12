Michelle Davies is an old friend of the Delingpod. She is the miracle-working osteo - she can’t call herself ‘osteopath’ any more because she was struck off for being too unorthodox - who has healed numerous Delingpod listeners. In this freewheeling and very jolly chat, James and Michelle talk about whatever things crop up in their crazy heads, including, God, Michelle’s adventures healing orphans in El Salvador, whether or not she is a witch or is doing the Lord’s work, and much else besides.
https://healingwithmichelledavies.com/
Michelle Davies
Aug 12, 2025
