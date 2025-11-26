James Delingpole

Discussion about this post

The Great Clean Up
I'm glad I'm not the only one who self-admonishes every time I pick up a newspaper. It rarely happens - but sometimes staring at the wall of the tyre depot with 2% left charge on my phone suddenly makes the crumpled copy of the Daily Fail within leaning distance just marginally more of an enticing prospect than reading the small print of Kwik Fit's legal disclaimers.

Never, ever good though is it? I see Sheila has mentioned Operation Gladio. Just finishing up Paul Williams excellent book on the subject. All of a sudden - everything on the compass bearing we were all assigned from primary school upwards just feels like a huge & exceptional well financed shit show. In fact - it makes 'The Truman Show' film feel like a local drama group's production of 'Salad Days'.

Undaunted, I've decided it's time to just sit back and take the piss. As Alexei Sayle brilliantly penned in 'Great Bus Journeys of the World' - he envisaged a political party that is largely based around sport and taking the piss. Everyone will be a member of 'The Sportist Humourist Society' or be shot. I think that's an excellent alternative to becoming Fabian?

Anyway - in the spirit of 'Sportist-Humourist' - this week we've learned Finland have started installing a 'barrier' all the way along it's 1000 mile boundary with Russia. They've clearly a wee bit under-resourced it as in many parts it's about 2.5m tall with barbed wire running across it. Now, either the Russian army have been substantially psyop'd into a real fear of snagging their wool worsted uniforms, or else it's been sponsored by Wickes? Either way - somehow as a deterrent - I don't think it's quite up to the job. On a scale of 1 to Trump - I'd give it 1.25. Maybe Ursula's barmy army can man the Finnish side with some brooms (redolent of her infamous moment when she was defence minister & the guns failed to turn up to one of her exercises)? Perhaps they can send 'Trigger' out of 'Only Fools and Horses' as General to help the brooms stay in tip top condition? "Alright Dave"...... "Why does he keep calling me Dave - when my name is Jyrki"?

Seriously? I cannot take any of it seriously.

SheilaB
20h

The news is just endless new series of Operation Gladio. I'm still waiting to find out what it is Starmer and his fellow puppeticians would like us to believe Putin hopes to gain by invading the UK. It certainly isn't our steel industry (is ANY of it left?), or our enormous fleet of aircraft carriers.

There is a little group of Guardian journos, including the editor, who have no excuse for not knowing they work for Satan because I've told them explicitly on a number of occasions, by email. My Gang of Four includes Polly Toynbee, whom I added to the list after a particularly egregious Gates-funded climate-hysteria article. But our Polly is treasurer of the Fabians so nothing from her surprises me.

