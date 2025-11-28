James Delingpole

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole

Nick Griffin

James Delingpole's avatar
James Delingpole
Nov 28, 2025
∙ Paid

Nick Griffin is the former leader of the British National Party, which the BBC would certainly have characterised as ‘far-right’. He prefers to describe himself as a Christian nationalist. Once Nick has sorted out his shirt and escaped from the dog house with his missus, he and James have a lively, wide-ranging chat on all manner of things: the joy of h…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 James Delingpole
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture