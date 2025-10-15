James Delingpole

Oct 15, 2025
Ole Dammegård is the world’s greatest expert on false flag terror events and other Predator Class fakery. James asks him - inevitably - what really happened when ‘Charlie Kirk’ was ‘assassinated’. Amazingly, it wasn’t quite as reported in the media. Ole’s brilliant website is at lightonconspiracies.com

