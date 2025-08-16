James Delingpole

PSALM 37 with Pooyan Mehrshahi

James Delingpole
Aug 16, 2025
Pooyan Mehrshahi was born and raised in Iran as a Zoroastrian but after emigrating with his family to England he converted to Christianity. Since 2007 he has been pastor of Providence Baptist Chapel, Cheltenham, just about the only local church to stay open throughout ‘Covid’. You can watch some of his learned, thoughtful sermons at the church’s website

