Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Vladimir Putin turned out to be the saviour of Western civilisation?

It would be worth it just to see the expression on the faces of… well, pretty much everyone really: the jabbed; all those idiots (but I repeat myself) who put up blue and yellow flags on their Twitter profiles and even on the walls of their homes, like the pillock in the village next door to me; the chickenhawk politicians; Victoria Nuland and the rest of the Khazarian Mafia, the newspaper columnists who’ve spent the last five years churning out articles with headlines like “When will the West wake up to the new Hitler on our doorstep?”

What I haven’t yet worked out in this imaginary scenario is what exactly Putin would have to do to prove himself as Western civilisation’s saviour.

One option I’ve been considering is a Third World War - a nice, short one, where not too many people die and Putin wins, maybe with the help of President Xi, but he turns out to be really magnanimous in victory. Obviously all the losing world leaders - Starmer, Macron, Carney, Trump too sadly (sorry Trump fans) etc - get sent to the Gulag to fight in a hut over fish bones. Then Putin announces: “Look people, I hate the New World Order as much as you do. I’m going to give you all your countries back just so long as you abolish government, disband all your standing armies, take down every last solar panel and wind turbine, defund the NHS (or similar), nix fluoride, chemtrails and vaccination, put God at the centre of your lives and preserve fox hunting.”

But perhaps that option is a bit unrealistic, which is why I’ve also been working on a more modest Option B. In this one Putin says: “Hey Awake people, you are dead right. All your leaders are Godless paedophiles; your compatriots are such incorrigible NPCs they even told themselves they enjoyed Adolescence; and the decline of your countries is so far advanced that there is nothing even I, the mighty Vlad, can do to help. So here’s the best I can offer: I’m going to save you a nice area of Russia, maybe the Crimea because the climate’s quite benign and there are some pretty seaside bits, and you can come and live there with all your Awake friends and I’ll leave you alone to grow organic vegetables, ride ponies from the Steppes, and worship in these pretty little onion-domed churches we have.”

If I’m frank with you, though, I don’t see either scenario coming to fruition any time soon. Nor any more subtle and plausible variants thereon.

That’s because, regretfully, I just don’t believe that in real life Putin is quite as wonderful and Our Guy as one or two of us dissenting, tinfoil hat types have cracked him up to be. In fact, I think he could be just as bad as the Rest of Them.

Yes, I know. I know. Annoying isn’t it? Which of us hasn’t, at one time or another, projected our Great White Hope of Western Civilisation fantasies on to Vladimir Putin? I certainly have been guilty of this on a number of occasions.

One was during the 2014 Winter Olympics which, you may remember, all the world’s Wokerati boycotted because apparently Putin was ‘homophobic.’ I felt such a rush of solidarity with Vlad that I was tempted to book the next flight out to Sochi. It’s not that I’ve anything particularly against the gays; just that it was so refreshing seeing a world leader not playing the Diversity Equity and Inclusion card. Anyway, it turned out, if you bothered to read the small print, that Putin hadn’t done anything particularly shocking. Well, not in my book. He’d signed a law prohibiting ‘the propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations to minors’, which to my mind sounds pretty sensible; the sort of thing, actually, that you’d quite pleased about if your government introduced it to your own country.

Another occasion, obviously, was during the fake ‘Covid’ ‘pandemic’. While the West (Australia, New Zealand and Canada) seemed to have just one question on its collective lips - “What would Stalin have done?” - Russia, insofar as one could judge from the reports on social media, sounded like a model of sweet reasonableness and restraint. No compulsory vaccinations; no mask tyranny; relative freedom of movement; and - apparently, and it’s important to stress the ‘apparently’ here because a lot of this stuff was hearsay - the Sputnik vaccine the Russkies introduced was so relatively harmless compared to those kill-shots being pushed by Pfizer, Moderna, et al that if you ever found yourself in a position where you had to take the vaccine, to keep your job, fly for a vital holiday in Ibiza, or whatever, this would be the one to take. Allegedly.

But the biggest event of the lot, the one that really had many of us Awake types rallying to the Putin cause was the Ukraine ‘Special military operation.’ In all the newspapers we didn’t read and the TV news bulletins we didn’t watch it was, of course, being billed as a totally unprovoked ‘war’ or an ‘invasion’. We, however, knew better because we followed the reports of the late-lamented war correspondent Gonzalo Lira. Or because we listened to podcasts like this one I did with Swiss intelligence officer with Jacques Baud. You can read the edited version of that podcast here. Essentially, Baud provided the context so sorely lacking from all the hysterical ‘Putin is the new Hitler’ nonsense being pushed relentlessly in the Western media. He pointed out, for example, that the ‘war’ had really been provoked by the West with the Soros-backed colour revolution in 2014 when the democratically elected, pro-Russian president of Ukraine was ousted and replaced by a pro-Western puppet…

Perhaps it would be pushing it to say that many of us became Putin fanbois at this point. But I think quite a few of us found him marginally preferable to the monstrously corrupt, hypocritical scumbags pretending to represent the supposedly superior values of ‘Western liberal democracy’; and especially preferable to the cokehead in the khaki t-shirt, whose only known skill was an ability to play the piano with his penis, and who kept being hailed in our media as some kind of hero to whom we should be happy to send more of our hard earned cash in order that he should buy more SS paraphernalia for the Azov Brigade and more cattle prods for the Ukrainian version of the Gestapo (the unit that eventually finished off Gonzalo Lira), the SBU.

Anyway, if similar thoughts to any of the above have ever crossed your mind, you might find it a useful corrective to listen to my recent podcast with Rurik Skywalker, author of the Slavland Chronicles. Rurik Skywalker - not his real name, obviously - was born in the Ukraine and offers the kind of insider perspective on that part of the world which we Western Awake types rarely encounter because so much of our attention is usually focussed on how gobsmackingly messed up our own countries are. His position, in a nutshell: the grass is not always greener.

He could be wrong, of course. We’re all subject to our own biases and prejudices, after all. But a lot of what he says about Putin aligns with some of the things I learned last year on my trip to Moldova at a gathering of alternative thinkers hosted by the Moldovan dissident Iurie Roșca. Roșca, who has since had to flee his country to avoid prison, is a former politician whose career was stymied because he refused to ally himself either with the pro-Russia or the pro-Western factions in Chișinău. His view is that the two sides are as bad as each other. Putin, he told me, may occasionally say the sort of things that red-pilled people in the West like to hear - on the importance of Christianity, say, or the ridiculousness of climate change - but this is just posturing. In reality, Roșca said, Putin is just another stooge of the New World Order and has no independence. Little has changed in terms of ‘who really runs Russia?’, Roșca explained, since the Bolshevik Revolution.

Which is more or less the view of Skywalker, except that he argues the faction now in charge is Trotskyite. This has been the case since the era of Yuri Andropov, the former KGB man who led the Soviet Union in the early 80s and oversaw its transition to what Skywalker calls ‘the Spook State.’ You probably thought the Oligarchs were all just gangsters but it’s worse than that, says Skywalker. They are all ex-KGB men.

As, of course, is Putin himself. He was headhunted for the role by Henry Kissinger; as a child he was tutored in the Torah by a local rabbi, was the only alleged non-Jew in his judo club (whose members have since become hugely rich and powerful) and has written he considers himself ‘aspirationally Jewish’, none of which may delight those who want to claim him as the champion of a global Christian revival. But, adds Skywalker, it’s impossible to know which bits of his biography you can trust because all ex-KGB men have their backgrounds scrubbed.

Listen to the podcast.

There’s lots more stuff in this vein, including a fascinating digression on Chernobyl which Skywalker believes to have been faked. Yes, that much-praised dramatised TV version on HBO was the purest propaganda. The heroic divers, for example, who supposedly went on a suicide mission into the heart of the doomed reactor didn’t actually die - and some are still alive today. As for the Ukraine/Russia conflict: we shouldn’t believe anything either side tells us. What it really is, says Skywalker, is a kind of turf war among competing gangsters. Oh - and no, it’s an utter nonsense to claim that Russia’s enforcement behaviour during the fake Covid pandemic was any less illiberal than that in the West.

Quite how one independently verifies any of this, I do not know. Think of the effort the Western intelligence agencies put into posting misinformation and disinformation, even to the point of noodling about on social media and infiltrating the comments sections of humble, and - you’d think - utterly inconsequential essays like this one. Now ask yourself this: is the KGB - or its current incarnation the FSB - likely to be any less assiduous in this game of deception?

When trying to assess the truth amid so many conflicting reports I find it helpful to go back to first principles. That is, you start by asking yourself what you definitely know to be true. And extrapolate from there. We know, for example, that the Bolshevik Revolution was essentially a Cabal project. We know that in the West, the CIA, MI5, Mossad, etc act as enforcers and intelligence services for the Cabal. We can surely infer from this a few reasonable conclusions. One is that the Cabal was as deeply involved in the deconstruction and reinvention of the Soviet Union as it was in the initial creation of it. Another is that the KGB/FSB is as much an agent of the Cabal as the Western intelligence services. Another is that Putin, being an ex-KGB man, could by no possible stretch of the imagination be a good guy. Ditto the Oligarchs. Ergo, the theory among certain Awake types that Russia remains some kind of Helm’s Deep - a bastion of anti-woke, anti-WEF, pro-family, pro-Christian values - to which we can all flee when the West finally collapses strikes me as a bit of an implausibility,

If you want a more optimistic take on Russia, I commend to you the various fascinating podcasts I’ve done with Alex Krainer (for the financial perspective), Vanessa Beeley (for the Middle East angle), Eva Bartlett (who lives in Russia has reported from the front line of the Russia/Ukraine conflict) and Tom Luongo (for more financial perspective). [You’ll find them all archived at JamesDelingpole.co.co.uk.] I hope they’re right and I’m wrong: that Russia and Putin really are an alternative to the New World Order and not just a vodka-flavoured variation on it. But if you want my opinion, I don’t believe any leader anywhere in the world is going to get us out of this mess we’re in. If they had either the desire or the ability to rock the boat they would never have been allowed so far up the ladder.

I still can’t stand blue and yellow flags, though. And I do miss Gonzalo Lira’s podcasts. And I do think the world’s greatest novelists are all Russian. Just in case any of that makes you feel any better…