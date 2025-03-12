“Et Tu, RFK Jr?” is a question that at this stage no serious person ought to be asking.

That is, there is only one intelligent response to the ‘shocking’ news that anti-vaxxer hero RFK Jr is now cautiously promoting the benefits of the MMR (Measles Mumps Rubella) vaccine in his new role as Trump’s HHS Secretary. In an editorial for Fox News, he claims “Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons.”

This intelligent response is not: “Well he’s got to go along to get along. Politics is the art of the possible. He couldn’t just storm in there, in the middle of a measles outbreak, and just pour scorn on all vaccines ever. Think what the liberal media would make of it…”

Nor is it: “Well he was never really an anti-vaxxer. His position was always more nuanced than that.”

Nor yet is it: “Give him time. He’s a 5-D chess player, like Trump. He’s checking out the lie of the land before he makes his move.”

No, the only right answer is: “Well duh. Colour me shocked! RFK Jr is just another lifetime actor doing what all lifetime actors are trained to do: lead some of us in one direction and persuade us that we’re on the same team; then drop us like a hot potato and betray us the moment he gets his marching orders.”

Which, I know, is not a message that a lot of RFK Jr fans are going to want to hear. Especially not when it’s stated so rudely. (“What are you telling us, here, James? That we’re naive? That we’re gullible?? That we’re stupid???”)

All right, fair enough. I’m sorry if I’ve been too insulting, especially when I remember that really not so long ago I too was in the ‘RFK Jr is going to save us’ camp. His The Real Anthony Fauci book (2021) played a key part in my awakening, at least as far as the bio-medical industrial kill complex was concerned, because it laid out so clearly - and in such painstaking, almost overwhelming detail - the Big Pharma business model: first invent the cure; then promote the imaginary disease it’s supposed to save you from. I doubt he actually wrote any of the book: gazillionaire ruling elite types have more agreeable ways of spending their time. But he did put his name to it. And for a while he talked a good game.

The reason I now know better is not because I’ve just learned new things about RFK Jr that I never knew before. Rather it’s because of that handy rule of thumb popularised by my old friend - and latest podcast guest - Miri AF: “If you know the name they’re in the game.”

Miri Ann Finch gets a lot of stick from a certain kind of conspiracy theorist (the fair-weather kind; I call them the ‘purple-pilled’ because they can’t quite make up their minds whether they are ‘red-pilled’ or ‘blue-pilled’) because they consider her maxim either to be too cynical or too simplistic.

“Anyway, I’ve heard Miri’s name so that must mean she’s in on it. James Delingpole too, now I think about it,” they sometimes add, feebly.

No. Really not. There is such a world of difference between where RFK Jr is and where Miri AF and I are that it scarcely ought to be worth stating. One example of this is the colossal amount of sales The Real Anthony Fauci was permitted to have. It spent seventeen weeks on the New York Times best seller charts. It sold over a million copies. It was, and is, freely available on Amazon.

None of this would have been allowed to happen had it suited The Powers That Be (TBTB) to suppress RFK Jr and his dangerous, unhelpful message. Some of the claims made in the book - such as the one that Fauci effectively invented AIDs in order to push a remedy so toxic, AZT, that it wasn’t even recommended for last resort cancer patients, and which went on to kill many if not most of the people whose deaths were misleadingly attributed to AIDs - would have got you or me booted off many social media sites (or at best have led to our traffic being heavily suppressed). Clearly, for some reason, it suited TPTB to promote RFK Jr as a rebel outsider daring to say what the evil establishment didn’t want you to hear. All the ‘Fact Checks’ confirming how flawed RFK Jr’s anti-vax science were just another facet of this orchestrated campaign to make RFK Jr appear sexy to all those dissidents who (rightly) despise and distrust Fact Checks.

Why would They do this?

In our latest podcast chat Miri enlarges on the explanation offered in her excellent article RFK, MMR, WTF? Essentially, it’s part of the ongoing damage limitation exercise whereby Big Pharma tries to persuade us that while some vaccines have now been discredited there’s a new generation of modern, sexy, safe and effective vaccines which are just great.

This is, of course, a massive lie. Vaccines never did work; they never will work. They an affront to nature, to the body’s immune system. For more on this, do check out the fascinating podcast I did with Sasha Latypova. Vaccines will seriously mess you up. And They have known this for a very long time…

Anyway, you get the basic idea. When The Powers That Be were wargaming ‘Covid’ and its aftermath - as they did, for example, in 2019 at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation funded Event 201 - one of the eventualities they had to consider was the inevitable rise in vaccine scepticism. Not everyone would notice all the uncles, aunts, parents, cousins, best friends, work colleagues etc suddenly dying of turbo cancers, strokes, embolisms, heart attacks a few weeks or months after taking the safe and effective jab. But some people would. And it was for these awkward buggers that characters like RFK Jr were created.

Well if you suspect vaccines are basically the kill shot that took out your marathon-running best mate when he was in the prime of life, you’re not going to be reassured that they’re safe and effective by statements from establishment figures like Antony Fauci or Chris Whitty, are you?

Someone like RFK Jr, on the other hand, you might actually listen to. He must know what he’s talking about because he hates Antony Fauci, knows that AIDS is fake and gay, and has taken heat for talking openly about the bad stuff they put in vaccines. So if he says some vaccines are bad, but not all vaccines, there must be something in it, right?

That’s how the game works. They’ve a player for every occasion. Some of their players, with names like Piers Morgan, are there to fool the kind of idiots who wouldn’t recognise there was a conspiracy going on even if you showed them round the studio where they filmed the moon landings, introduced you to the guys that wired the Twin Towers for demolition, and then gave them a guided tour round the Deep Underground Military Base in Antarctica where they breed the children for Adrenochrome.

And some of their players are there to fool the people who know they’re better than that and think that they can’t be fooled.

It reminds me a bit of that scene in John Carpenter’s They Live! when the hero puts on the special glasses that enable you to see all the reptilian skull face creatures who really run the world. And what’s shocking is just how many of these reptilian skull face creatures there are, serving behind shop counters, bustling down high streets. There’s not just the odd one, here and there. They are absolutely bloody everywhere.

Normies are incapable of understanding this because they are too brainwashed. And purple-pilled types choose not to accept it because they find it too depressing. But this, I strongly suspect, is the deal - and has been the deal since pretty much the beginning.

It’s the thing that Shakespeare - aka Edward de Vere, Earl of Oxford, or, according to tastes, Francis Bacon - was telling you about when he wrote that ‘All the world’s a stage.’ And also the thing Plato was telling you about when he wrote about his Cave. It’s how the Few rule the Many: by controlling the narrative through the medium of theatre.

Sceptics ask: “But how could it possibly work? How could They practise deception on such a scale?” And they’re so busy trying to reassure themselves of the impossibility of such an arrangement that they fail to notice the evidence before their eyes.

So many of the characters paraded before us by the lying media - whether as politicians or entertainers or influencers or just ‘people in the news’ - are not what they seem to be. Often, if you can dig deep enough into their past, you’ll find that the positioning to get them where they are now began many years ago.

The term for these people is ‘lifetime actors.’ They were born into the milieu of the bloodlines that rule the world through deception - see, for example, all those children from military intelligence backgrounds in the late Sixties US who ended up as famous West Coast scene pop stars, despite being unable to play their instruments - and were groomed from early childhood to play yet-to-be-decided roles on the world’s stage.

Sometimes the lineage of these people is very obvious. RFK Jr, for example, has quite a familiar surname. Sometimes, it’s a bit more oblique. It took lot of us a long time to make the connection, say, that Greta Thunberg is a descendant of one of the earliest progenitors of the climate scam, the Nobel prize winning chemist Svante Arrhenius. And sometimes, most often I suspect, you really wouldn’t have a clue that these people were in any way connected to the Cabal, they just appear to have cropped up completely out of the blue. Neil Ferguson, epidemiologist behind the Foot and Mouth, BSE and Covid scams: I bet you, a pound to a penny, that if you dug deep enough, you’d find that he’d been groomed and positioned years back for the extraordinarily influential and destructive role this apparent nonentity has played in world affairs.

Maybe it helps if we think of these characters as being a bit like sleeper agents. They are put in place in every conceivable position of possible influence - from acting to academe, from business to politics, from the radical left to the hard right - there to await the trigger signal from their controllers which activates the asset.

“Come in, Agent Kennedy. Your fun interlude as an anti-establishment hero fighting the system is over. Now the real work begins.”