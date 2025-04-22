James Delingpole

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole

Robert Frederick

James Delingpole's avatar
James Delingpole
Apr 22, 2025
∙ Paid
5
Share

Robert Frederick, host of The Hidden Life Is Best podcast, chats to James about the evil genius of Francis Bacon. Frederick makes the compelling case that much of what is wrong with the world today - including scientism and the power of freemasonry - can be traced back to this brilliant Jacobean scholar, polymath and occultist. He also endeavours to per…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 James Delingpole
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture