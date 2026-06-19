Why bicker online when a good conversation is so much more productive? James sits down with Robert Frederick, host of The Hidden Life is Best, and wonders why Robert had to be quite so disobliging about him recently on Substack. But all is OK. Their friendship is quickly renewed and they enjoy a marvellously stimulating chat about why Shakespeare is popular when he’s so dark, disturbing, misogynistic, and so obviously pushing an elite gnostic agenda. They take a deep dive into Hamlet (a psychopathic serial killer) and A Midsummer Nights Dream (paedophilia; bestiality) and enlarge further on the author of so many of our ills, the evil genius that was Sir Francis Bacon.
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The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
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