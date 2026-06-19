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Robert Frederick

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James Delingpole
Jun 19, 2026
∙ Paid

Why bicker online when a good conversation is so much more productive? James sits down with Robert Frederick, host of The Hidden Life is Best, and wonders why Robert had to be quite so disobliging about him recently on Substack. But all is OK. Their friendship is quickly renewed and they enjoy a marvellously stimulating chat about why Shakespeare is popular when he’s so dark, disturbing, misogynistic, and so obviously pushing an elite gnostic agenda. They take a deep dive into Hamlet (a psychopathic serial killer) and A Midsummer Nights Dream (paedophilia; bestiality) and enlarge further on the author of so many of our ills, the evil genius that was Sir Francis Bacon.

https://thehiddenlifeisbest.com/

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