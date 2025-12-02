James Delingpole

Dr Robin Perry Braun

James Delingpole
Dec 02, 2025
Part two of James’s chat with the amazing Dr Robin Perry Braun, who is both an ordained minister and a practitioner in Integrated Bioenergetic Restoration Therapy (IBRT). She has used her techniques to heal all sorts of people, including victims of Satanic Ritual Abuse. You will love her! https://drrobinbraun.com

