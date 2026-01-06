James Delingpole

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole

Sasha Latypova

James Delingpole's avatar
James Delingpole
Jan 06, 2026
∙ Paid

James catches up with his old friend, big pharma industry exec turned poacher Sasha Latypova. On the menu: rabies isn’t real; cows don’t ‘catch’ TB; our governments are deliberately trying to kill us with vaccines, as Sasha is hoping to testify in a landmark court case in the Netherlands. https://sashalatypova.substack.com

↓ ↓ ↓

If you need silver and gol…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 James Delingpole · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture