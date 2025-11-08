James Delingpole

Shannon Rowan

James Delingpole
Nov 08, 2025
Shannon Rowan suffers from electro sensitivity and lives off the grid in Northern California. She is the author of several books including The Red Shoes: Our Devil’s Dance With Technology. She chats to James about the perils of EMF. Her website is https://wifi-refugee.com

