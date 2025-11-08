Shannon Rowan suffers from electro sensitivity and lives off the grid in Northern California. She is the author of several books including The Red Shoes: Our Devil’s Dance With Technology. She chats to James about the perils of EMF. Her website is https://wifi-refugee.com
Shannon Rowan
Nov 08, 2025
