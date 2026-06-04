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Slavlander

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James Delingpole
Jun 04, 2026
∙ Paid

‘Slavlander’ - formerly ‘Rurik Skywalker’ - is a Ukrainian-born, American-raised researcher who specialises in the kind of Slavic conspiracy issues with which we are less familiar in the West. James (as you all know) is a massive Russophile and a big fan of Orthodox Christianity. ‘Slavlander’ is neither and here he explains why. So here they have a righ…

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