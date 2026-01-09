James Delingpole

Steve and Jana Ben-Nun

Jan 09, 2026
Steve and Jana Ben-Nun are Christians of Jewish descent. Formerly ardent Zionists, they chat to James about how it was that they lost their faith in Israel - and a lot of friends in the process. Also in the conversation: surviving a suicide bomb; the origins of Talmudic Judaism; the Scofield Bible; America’s Evangelical Zionist bloc; the menace of Chaba…

