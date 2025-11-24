James Delingpole

Tania Edwards

James Delingpole
Nov 24, 2025
James chats to Honorary Female Dick - aka top comic Tania Edwards - about how the US and British banking establishment created Hitler, and lots of other fascinating stuff although James can’t remember what because he still has concussion.

PEDANTS REVOLT LIVE RECORDING
Tuesday 16 December at Backyard Comedy Club https://backyardcomedyclub.co.uk/event/link…

