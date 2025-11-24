James chats to Honorary Female Dick - aka top comic Tania Edwards - about how the US and British banking establishment created Hitler, and lots of other fascinating stuff although James can’t remember what because he still has concussion.
PEDANTS REVOLT LIVE RECORDING
Tuesday 16 December at Backyard Comedy Club https://backyardcomedyclub.co.uk/event/link…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James Delingpole
Tania Edwards
Nov 24, 2025
∙ Paid
James chats to Honorary Female Dick - aka top comic Tania Edwards - about how the US and British banking establishment created Hitler, and lots of other fascinating stuff although James can’t remember what because he still has concussion.
The delingpod
For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied.
This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”For ten years I kept badgering my son to read War and Peace. “It’s possibly the greatest novel you’ll ever read. You’ll love it! It’s a masterpiece,” I promised. And for ten years, he resisted. When finally he did read it, he admitted to me that I was right. “So why didn’t you read it earlier?” I asked. “Because you were so annoyingly enthusiastic about it!”, he replied. This is why my advice to you is “Don’t listen to the delingpod! It’s boring and it’s rubbish and you’ll hate it!”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes