James Delingpole

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Tania Edwards

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James Delingpole
May 05, 2026
∙ Paid

James is joined by the lovely Tania for a lively wander through the personal and the political, beginning with broken bones and the quiet appeal of decamping to the countryside, before turning to the darker mood of the moment - the sense of something malign edging ever closer. Other subjects include the work of Whitney Webb, Grayson Perry cosplaying as Jimmy Savile, and plenty else besides, in a conversation that is intimate and occasionally unsettling.

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