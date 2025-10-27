James Delingpole

Asgard2208
20h

Great article!

Ephesians 6:12 tells us: "For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places." Once your eyes open and realize the truth of that it becomes your inner alarm when shit starts flying.

As for the idiot slagging you about Bucha you might want to remind him what the Russians found in Kursk: Ukrainian and foreign mercenaries were paid for killing civilians, up to $1000 per person - they got the info off dead soldiers phones, BTW. The people were killed and a photo sent to ensure payment. And no one ever talks about how the Ukrainians castrated PoWs in the early part of the war, although the policy stopped after western governments complained on the side.

It's a shit show that we started. Russia tried to avoid war (Minsk I and II) are prime examples, which if Ukraine had followed them (they were ratified at the UN, so they became International Law) it would have avoided war, and the loss of 5 oblasts. But, hey, who wants peace?

kt
19h

Great piece. Thanks, I have long seen the good and dignity of the Russians... they banned RT as soon as this proxy war started... they're has been a relentless anti Russian campaign for years and years... Putin will never be aired speaking in western TV... lest people realise his values and intelligence.. nor does Lavrov get much of our airtime...for fear of the normies noticing these fellas are not the comic book villains painted in our corrupt media machine! ...However, I have my reservations from time to time about certain treaties that are never broken... The 1959 Antarctic Treaty....Putin, Lavrov, Medvedev et Al... all know what they are helping to hide..... if you could have a word with the real Vladimir, perhaps it's time to ask... hey, what have you got to lose Mr. Putin...surely its high time for the big Antarctic reveal???

© 2025 James Delingpole
