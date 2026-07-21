James Delingpole

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ppglane's avatar
ppglane
3h

More accepted 'history' goes down the swannee....

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Kalle Pihlajasaari's avatar
Kalle Pihlajasaari
3h

Very interesting read. 20 years ago I would have dismissed such claims as fertile imaginings. In the past 5 years I have had to revise many, nay most, of my assumptions of bad events in history as malice aforethought instead of incompetence or ignorance.

So much smoke, something is burning for sure.

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